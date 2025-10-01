Good news for battery prices

Lithium miners in Australia and the US slid after Chinese authorities approved a reserve report from a major lithium producer, which eased some concerns around output disruptions.

Liontown Resources fell as much as 9.9%, while Pilbara Minerals dropped 7.9% and IGO Ltd. slipped 6% in Sydney trading on Wednesday morning.

Overnight in the US, key producers including Albemarle and SQM retreated.

The declines came after Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Chinese authorities had green-lit the reserve report for a Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) mine operating in Yichun city, according to people familiar with the matter.

Production at CATL’s Jianxiawo lithium mine has been halted since August after it failed to extend an expired mining permit.

The approval of its reserve report brings the site one step closer to a restart, though there is no guarantee, the people said.

The lithium industry has struggled with a global glut exacerbated by demand headwinds for electric vehicles.

Prices of the battery ingredient have had a wild ride in recent months amid government scrutiny and supply concerns over lepidolite production in China, which would have accounted for 11% of global supply this year before licensing disruptions, according to a forecast from industry consultancy CRU Group.

Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd., which has continued to produce through the period, has also won approval for its reserve report from China’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

“The anecdotal reports that we’re hearing about interactions with the ministry appears to confirm a very proactive and supportive engagement,” said Martin Jackson, head of battery raw materials at CRU.

“In reality, we always expected a very market-aware approach to these licensing issues from the government.”