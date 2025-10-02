Eskom transmission company gets a permanent CEO

The National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) has appointed Monde Bala as its CEO, effective 1 October 2025.

Bala now takes on the role permanently, having served as interim CEO for the past two months. The NTCSA says his appointment follows a rigorous and competitive recruitment process.

“He has demonstrated outstanding leadership, a deep understanding of the transmission business, and a strong commitment to the NTCSA’s strategic objectives,” it says.

NTCSA chair Priscillah Mabelane says the board is confident in Bala’s ability to lead the company into its next chapter.

“He brings a wealth of experience and insight to the role, and we look forward to continuing our work with him and the executive team as we drive forward our strategic deliverables,” she adds.

Bala has more than 27 years of experience in the power sector, making him uniquely positioned to guide the NTCSA as it works to provide reliable, fair, and affordable access to the electricity grid and market.

“His appointment marks a significant milestone in accelerating the development of a more competitive and efficient energy market that benefits all South Africans,” the NTCSA says.

“Mr Bala’s leadership will be instrumental in accelerating the execution of the NTCSA’s strategy.”

This includes attracting investment to the transmission grid, advancing operational unbundling, and fostering a fair and competitive electricity market.

On 1 August 2025, Bala replaced Segomoco Scheppers as interim CEO at the NTCSA. The change came after Eskom announced that Scheppers would conclude his secondment and return to Eskom Holdings.

Scheppers had been seconded to lead the transition and operationalise the transmission business in July 2024.

Bala previously served as Eskom Group executive for distribution since 2019 and has held various senior leadership roles at the state-owned power utility.

He holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cape Town and a Master’s of Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand.