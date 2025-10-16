Cell tower battery thieves in South Africa in for a surprise

South African telecommunications equipment supplier NEC XON has launched a new generation of robust anti-theft cabinets to protect expensive batteries against criminals.

The company said the cabinets were designed to combat the ongoing epidemic of battery theft and vandalism across mobile networks in Southern Africa.

NEC XON’s telco division presales head, Quintin van Zyl, said that telcos were constantly under financial pressure from theft-related losses.

“Our cabinets deliver stronger protection for less money, ensuring CFOs and technical teams can safeguard high-risk sites, protect revenue, and maintain network uptime without blowing budgets,” he said.

The cabinets were developed in partnership with Swiss Integr-8 Group and use proprietary materials and compounds that offer 90 minutes to six hours of break-in resistance.

“Higher-strength cabinets enable telcos to buy time, create deterrence and focus on protecting high-risk sites,” NEC XON said.

“Competing solutions offer only about 15 minutes’ protection and cost significantly more.”

It said independent testing has included forced entry and explosive resistance trials, where the cabinets withstood multiple attempts using a variety of blunt and cutting tools without breach.

The company is offering insurance coverage as part of the product price for losses of cabinet content worth up to R290,000.

Dubbed a “first for the industry”, customers can claim for stolen or damaged components if a cabinet is breached in less than 90 minutes.

“This provides operators not only with a physical deterrent, but also guaranteed financial protection if a breach occurs within the specified resilience time,” NEC XON said.

Huge cost to the industry

NEC XON’s new battery cabinets for telecoms companies

The containers also boast integrated monitoring sensors and secure cable reticulation, with a modular and stackable design for configurations of varying sizes.

Van Zyl said that combining resilience, affordability, and built-in insurance, NEC XON was setting a new benchmark for telecoms site security.

The company has secured distribution rights for the cabinets across the region and is engaging with mobile network operators to run proof-of-concept deployments.

Operators are losing hundreds of millions of rand to tower battery theft and vandalism annually, after drastically scaling up backup power capacity during the worst years of load-shedding.

The high-power radio equipment on towers require a substantial amount of electricity to serve customers within their coverage footprints.

While there has recently been a decline in the crime due to various interventions, Vodacom and MTN together reported losses of around R550 million in 2024 due to battery theft alone.

Vodacom experienced an average of 700 monthly incidents, while MTN recorded around 500 in just the second half of 2024. The theft of copper cables and fuel-powered generators is also a major problem.

Among the expensive measures taken to combat the crime is putting batteries in stronger structures, such as concrete and steel bunkers.

In some cases, batteries may also be embedded in an epoxy solution, not only making them difficult to remove but also virtually impossible to reuse or dismantle.

MTN is also replacing copper cables with aluminium at highly problematic sites. Aluminium has a lower scrap value, making it less attractive to thieves.

Telkom reported a substantial reduction in copper cable and battery theft in 2024 compared to previous years, with financial losses resulting from the crimes reducing 62% from R10.1 million to R3.8 million.

That was despite site vandalism incidents increasing by more than 50%. That suggests criminals still regard the infrastructure as a major target but are less successful in making off with valuable equipment.

Mobile networks have appealed to communities to help curb the crime by reporting incidents to the police and private security.

In addition to the high financial costs of securing and replacing the equipment, the losses in connectivity as a result of theft and vandalism can cut off critical communications capabilities.