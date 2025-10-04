Eskom fraud alert

Eskom has cautioned customers against paying cash to any technician, contractor, or employee for services rendered by the state power utility.

The utility is cracking down on illegal electricity consumption through meter tampering, illicit connections, and fraudulent prepaid token sales.

It stated that all payments for Eskom services rendered, including tamper fines, must be made to official Eskom bank accounts.

“Customer Alert! Please remember: Never give cash to any Eskom staff member!” it said.

“Our employees are not authorised to accept cash payments for services, fines, or fees. If you’ve received a tamper fine, payment must only be made through the official Eskom bank account provided.”

Presenting its Summer Outlook briefing in early September 2025, Eskom announced plans to cut off 600,000 illegal electricity connections over the next seven months.

It said the operation would be one of several steps to eliminate load reduction by early 2027. It involves installing smart meters that monitor for signs of tampering, limit power draw, and support time-of-use tariffs.

Eskom aims to install 7.2 million smart meters, of which 880,000 have already been deployed. It will accelerate the rollout of around 1.5 million meters in areas experiencing load reduction.

It also plans to upgrade its distribution network where infrastructure is insufficient to meet legitimate demand and register more households for free basic electricity.

While the utility didn’t explicitly state that the project would involve issuing fines for illegally connected properties, it has previously said guilty parties could face fines of up to R12,000.

“Eskom will continue its normal operations but will intensify the auditing of meters and installations,” it said in a statement in December 2024.

“This will include issuing tamper fines, potentially up to R12,000, and could involve criminal charges for repeated offences.”

It added that customers can pay temper fines online or at a bank branch without visiting an Eskom centre.

Load reduction taking a toll

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa recently committed to updating the public on efforts to eliminate load reduction, as has been achieved with load-shedding.

Load reduction is used to reduce demand in areas with high levels of illegal electricity consumption. As illegal connections add illegitimate demand to local grids, the demand reduction mechanism is used to protect infrastructure.

During load reduction, distributors cut power to specific areas. However, shared electricity distribution infrastructure can lead to neighbouring areas with high levels of compliance also being cut off.

He explained that the issue had socioeconomic characteristics and disproportionately impacted the poor.

“We find it in villages, we find it in peri-urban areas, in townships,” the minister said. “We’ll remain accountable, working with municipalities and other players going forward.”

Eskom’s rising electricity costs have significantly contributed to the high levels of illegal electricity consumption in South Africa, with many households now unable to afford power.

While the country offers a free basic electricity grant for indigent households, the 50kWh monthly allocation is based on old average consumption data, and experts argue that it should be around seven times higher.

These households also get access to Eskom’s more affordable Homelight plans, but they still pay substantially more than the utility’s large industrial customers.

As a result, more households in the country have connected themselves illegally, which Eskom says threatens public safety and infrastructure, and contributes to its financial challenges.

Illegal connections cost the utility around R23 billion in revenue in the 2024 financial year, and in 2023, they accounted for roughly 70% of Eskom’s total energy losses.