Good news for people who want to rent a solar system in South Africa

Wetility, a MultiChoice Innovation Fund-backed renewable energy fintech startup, has announced its plans to launch OneBill, a new subscription model designed to make rooftop solar more accessible.

The company says OneBill combines grid and solar electricity bills into a single invoice, eliminating the need for homeowners to juggle bills from two separate entities.

“OneBill is designed to improve the economic and service experience of our customers,” said Wetility co-founder and chief product officer, Ikenna Oguguo.

“Wetility will be transparently showing guaranteed savings with OneBill, because solar should be a mainstream solution to energy cost, rather than an added expense to take on.”

Wetility said significant adoption barriers face South Africans who wish to install a solar power system at their home.

“Solar is the cheapest, easily available energy source. Despite this, adoption is estimated to be just 1% across the entire residential sector in South Africa,” it said.

The company highlighted that many residents face frequent power outages and rising electricity tariffs, blaming high upfront costs, long payback periods, and concerns about additional costs for the slow adoption of solar.

It said OneBill uses historical usage data to precisely size systems to each customer’s needs. It also incorporates AI-driven monitoring to prompt Wetility to adjust system capacity as customer needs evolve.

Wetility said combining both grid and solar bills into a single invoice enables it to demonstrate guaranteed savings.

“Wetility eliminates the need for customers to juggle two separate entities — the grid provider on one side and a solar provider on the other,” it says.

“Instead, everything is consolidated into a single, seamless subscription.”

According to Oguguo, OneBill customers will make one payment per month for all their energy consumption through the Wetility app.

“OneBill leverages AI to predict customers’ expected energy consumption and immediately issues adequate electricity tokens from each energy supplier,” he said.

“This simplifies the entire experience via patent-protected technology from Wetility.”

The company said OneBill is powered by a software engine that simultaneously addresses the three primary barriers to solar adoption: switching costs, commercial viability, and customer experience.

Wetility’s new OneBill subscription model will officially launch on 1 May 2026.

Wetility rocking

Wetility founders Ikenna Oguguo (left) and Vincent Maposa (right)

MultiChoice describes Wetility as a flagship success story of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF). The solar firm recently fully repaid its loan to the company ahead of schedule.

MultiChoice said the early repayment was a rare milestone in the South African startup landscape, adding that Wetility is fast becoming one of the country’s most dynamic renewable energy companies.

“This success story underscores MIF’s mission to empower black-owned businesses through early-stage strategic support that enables real economic participation,” it said.

Wetility operates on a subscription basis, offering bundled, customisable solar packages with fixed monthly fees, enabling residential and commercial customers to go partially or fully off-grid.

It received early-stage venture debt funding from MIF, enabling it to transform the business plan into a viable proof of concept.

“The initial proof of concept laid the foundation for Wetility’s R930-million Series A raise in 2023,” said Oguguo.

“We secured funding from a consortium, including Metier Sustainable Capital II, Sanlam, and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).”

Wetility offers five specialised product suites, each designed for different budgets. It launched its flagship product, the Pace suite, in 2021.

It later launched Lift for businesses, Rise for multi-unit complexes, and Luxe for informal retail premises between 2023 and 2024.

The company recently expanded its product suite with a new product, Flare, tailored for solar installers to deliver larger-scale projects up to 500kW to power sizeable business operations or “hundreds of homes”.

All Wetility systems are available through flexible monthly subscriptions, covering insurance, maintenance, and 24/7 support.