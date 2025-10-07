South Africans saying goodbye to Eskom

South African households and businesses are rapidly adopting private power in 2025 — primarily solar and batteries — reducing their reliance on electricity supplied by Eskom.

The National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) has estimated that behind-the-meter rooftop solar power reached 7,345 megawatt (MW) or 7.345 gigawatt (GW) by the end of August 2025.

Despite the fact that load-shedding has barely been a factor in 2025, that capacity is about 1,168MW greater than at the start of the year.

At peak production, the capacity added in just eight months can carry the equivalent demand shaved through roughly one stage of load-shedding.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) estimated that the 6,800MW installed by June 2025 produced 5,400MWh of electricity, supporting 5% of overall demand.

While households are also playing a role, the vast majority of capacity is contributed by businesses, which have more capital, greater energy demand, and space for large solar arrays.

Speaking at the BizNews Investment Conference in September, former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said that businesses had added another 6,100MW of private power generation in 18 months.

However, official data shows that only about 5,000MW of private power capacity was added over the last three years.

De Ruyter was potentially referring to the capacity of private power registered with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa between the start of 2024 and June 2025, rather than actual installed power.

This data excludes systems with peak capacities under 100 kilowatt (kWp), which would include most household systems.

Since 2018, Nersa has registered 12,757MW of private power generation by businesses and organisations, with a total investment value of R293 billion.

For comparison, Eskom’s Kusile and Medupi coal power stations, which started construction over a decade earlier, deliver a combined 9,600MW and have cost an estimated R467.4 billion.

In the last three years, generation capacity added through new private rooftop solar power systems has been more than triple additional coal or utility-scale renewable capacity.

The table below compares how much the capacity of coal, utility-scale renewables, and rooftop solar power generation increased in the past three years.



Eskom new coal power

(Medupi and Kusile)

Eskom and contracted IPPs utility-scale renewables



Estimated private Solar PV generation (both households and businesses) Capacity operational by August 2022 8,000MW 6,200MW 2,334MW New capacity added by August 2025 1,600MW 978MW 5,012MW Capacity by August 2025 9,600MW 7,172MW 7,345MW Effective new capacity per year 533MW 478MW 1,670MW

2025 set to be another record year for large private power systems

While 2024 was a slower year for the solar industry due to the reduction in load-shedding, registrations have picked up pace in 2025, which some experts attribute to rising Eskom electricity tariffs.

Nersa registered 4,100MW of private power in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), a 208% increase over the 1,333MW registered in the same period in 2024.

H1 2025’s registered capacity also blew past H1 2023’s, when Nersa recorded 3GW of new capacity across systems exceeding 100kWp.

Only another 387 megawatts (0.386GW) of capacity would need to be registered in the last six months of 2025 to trump the record private power registrations in 2023.

Several solar power installers have recently also told MyBroadband that demand for home solar power systems has gradually started picking up again.

Eskom’s demand plummeting

The impact of private power generation is also evident in the NTCSA’s latest data, which showed that Eskom’s total residual energy demand was 146,203GWh by Week 39 of 2025.

That was 2.9% lower than the 150,625GWh recorded over the same period last year and 8.3% lower than by Week 39 of 2021, the last year before the private power ramp-up.

Based on the current trajectory, it is possible that Eskom’s electricity demand will drop below 200,000GWh for the first time since 2000.

While solar is contributing the most capacity, batteries have also assisted in reducing demand on Eskom’s grid when the sun is not shining.

In South Africa, many home and business solar systems have been paired with batteries for backup power during load-shedding.

Roughly 24,000MWh’s worth of lithium-ion battery capacity has been imported to the country since 2024.

Analysis by the CSIR also showed although the difference between the average off-peak demand in 2021 and 2025 had decreased by roughly 2,500MW due to solar power, peak demand has also dropped by about 1,500MW.

If the rapid uptake of rooftop solar power had not been accompanied by battery installations, the gap between peak and off-peak demand would have widened from 4,000MW to 6,500MW rather than 5,000MW.

The graph below shows how solar power has deepened the Duck Curve during off-peak daytime periods, while also showing that peak evening electricity demand has declined.