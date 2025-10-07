Eskom spent R152 billion more than planned to build one power station

Kusile Power Station’s Unit 6 generator entered commercial operation in late September 2025, officially concluding the construction of what is likely the world’s most expensive coal-fired power station.

When it began in 2008, the project had a budget of around R81 billion. However, its costs skyrocketed, and independent estimates put the total cost of the station at R233.4 billion as of 2019.

The Kusile Power Station is the first South African power station to use wet flue gas desulphurisation technology. At its peak, it has a generating capacity of 4,800MW.

The power station, located near Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, began construction in August 2008. Its initial estimated completion date was sometime in 2014.

However, the first unit only entered commercial service in 2017, and three more units had reached commercial operation by October 2022.

Disaster struck later in October 2022, when a section of the flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) system connected to Units 1, 2, and 3 collapsed.

All units were taken offline as a result, and were only returned to service approximately a year later, thanks to a temporary exemption from South Africa’s environmental affairs department for the emissions requirement.

Kusile’s Unit 5 and Unit 6 generators were synchronised to the grid in December 2023 and March 2025, respectively.

Unit 5 reached commercial service in June 2024, followed by Unit 6 more than a year later, in late September 2025.

Despite the official completion of the power station coming 11 years after initially planned, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said Unit 6 reached commercial operation “within the planned timeframe”.

Following the unit’s grid synchronisation in March 2025, energy policy and investment specialist Anton Eberhard described the achievement as being challenging to celebrate.

“There is little to celebrate with the final unit of Eskom’s Kusile mega coal power station only coming online now, 17 years after the final investment decision was taken in 2008,” he said.

“It has been a site of major corruption by a number of Eskom employees and one of the reasons the utility is so indebted, draining the fiscus of close to half a trillion rand in bailouts between 2008 and 2026.”

Energy expert Chris Yelland also commented on the delays and costs surrounding Kusile’s completion, describing it as “the most expensive coal-fired power station built in mankind’s history”.

Flawed design, corruption, and violence

Aerial view of Kusile power station flue ducts

Delays surrounding the construction of Kusile Power Station were primarily due to a flawed design, corruption, and violent labour disputes.

In 2011, the power station and its sister, Medupi, were the sites of major violent protests. At Kusile, thousands of workers went on strike and set offices and vehicles alight in protest.

A “no-work, no pay” clause was invoked at the power station when some contractor employees demanded that a memorandum of grievances be accepted.

As a result, more than 2,000 workers had their employment terminated and were replaced.

The project’s sheer size also made it a magnet for corruption through inflated contracts, kickbacks, and politically connected deals.

One of the earliest and most prominent corruption cases tied to Kusile surrounds a multi-billion-rand boiler contract awarded to Hitachi Power Africa.

The African National Congress’s in-house investment firm, Chancellor House, was found to have secretly owned a 25% stake in Hitachi’s South African subsidiary.

The deal was later confirmed to be improper when the US Securities and Exchange Commission charged Hitachi under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in 2015, resulting in a settlement of $19 million (then R200 million).

Several Eskom managers and officials were also implicated in kickback schemes involving contractors at the power station.

Former chief engineer for power station design and, later, director of technology at Eskom, Alex Ham, highlighted various defects regarding the generation unit boiler and mill designs at Kusile and Medupi.

This prompted Eskom and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Africa to undertake significant rework on the twelve generation units across the two power stations.

This required each unit to be shut down for around 75 days in sequence to complete the work, with Eskom and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Africa sharing the associated costs.

The planned modification required for each of the twelve generation units included:

11 modifications to each mill for each unit;

Redirecting the flue gas inlet to the bag filter, and changing equipment in the pulsing systems for the pulse jet fabric filter;

Adding internal erosion protection and modifying the pin rack, driving the rotation of gas-air heaters; and,

Implementing erosion protection in the various hot air ducts.

The table below compares the planned costs and timelines with the actual costs and completion dates for the construction of the Kusile Power Station.