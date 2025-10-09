Eskom chairman makes dubious claim about performance improvement

Eskom chairman Mteto Nyati claimed that after he and other Eskom leaders joined the utility, the energy availability factor (EAF) improved from 50% to 70%.

This claim is misleading as Nyati does not do a like-for-like comparison. Instead, he cherry-picked data to make Eskom’s improvement look better than it is.

In an interview with BizNews, Nyati said Eskom has dramatically improved its financial and operational performance.

“The energy availability factor is sitting at over 70%. When we joined three years ago, it was sitting below 50%,” he said.

Nyati was appointed as the new Eskom chairman on 1 November 2023. This is the context in which MyBroadband is analysing his claim.

Although there was a period recently when Eskom’s average weekly EAF was above 70%, it was only for three consecutive weeks.

Comparing longer like-for-like periods is a much better way to assess the EAF. This is also the official way Eskom does it.

On Friday, 3 October 2025, Eskom released a statement providing its latest energy availability factor data.

It stated that its month-to-date EAF stood at 70.45%, reflecting consistent gains in plant reliability and a reduction in unplanned outages.

However, this was only for three days. Although these short-term trends are interesting, they are not a good measure of Eskom’s true performance.

This is why Eskom always provides the year-to-date EAF to show how it performed in relation to the previous year.

Eskom’s year-to-date EAF was 62.66%, slightly below the 63.14% recorded during the same period last year.

Simply put, Eskom’s year-on-year EAF has declined slightly, which is not what the power utility was looking for.

Using the same period before Nyati became Eskom chairman, from 1 April 2023 to 3 October 2023, also sheds further light on the true performance improvement.

Between 1 April 2023 and 3 October 2023, Eskom’s average EAF was 60.3%, with a maximum of 69.1% and a minimum of 52.0%.

Using Nyati’s method of picking only the dates which suit an argument, it is possible to say that Eskom’s EAF declined from 69% to 54% since he became chairman.

This would be misleading, as it only picked very specific short-term dates where the EAF was either very high or very low.

However, this is exactly what Nyati did to make Eskom’s performance improvement seem more significant than it really is.

The table below provides an overview of Eskom’s performance before and during Nyati’s tenure as the power utility’s chairman.

Measure Before Nyati became chairman Year 1 after Nyati became chairman Year 2 after Nyati became chairman Date 1 April 2023 and 3 October 2023 1 April 2024 and 3 October 2024 1 April 2025 and 3 October 2025 EAF 60.35% 63.14% 62.66% Change — +2.79% -0.48%

Eskom EAF trend graph, courtesy of Chris Yelland

Weekly EAF data shows that Eskom has shown solid improvement during winter. It recorded over 70% average weekly EAF for the first time since 2022.

Although it has since dropped below that level again, Eskom’s weekly EAF remains higher than in the previous four years.

While this bodes well for the power utility, it remains to be seen whether this performance can be sustained at a level that keeps Eskom’s average long-term EAF measures above 70%.

Nyati responds

When asked for comment, Nyati provided tables of Eskom’s daily EAF and explained that he was comparing availability factor data from 1 October 2022, when the new board took over Eskom.

“The new Eskom Board assumed office on 1 October 2022 at a moment of significant crisis,” Nyati said.

“I chaired on behalf of the Board the newly established Business Operations Performance Committee (BOPC), which was responsible for engaging operations to understand the root causes behind loadshedding.”

Nyati said the BOPC stress-tested the management-developed Generation Recovery Plan, which the board approved in March 2023.

“The objective of the Generation Recovery Plan was to drive sustained, year-on-year improvements in operational performance through maintenance of six priority stations,” he said.

“This was underpinned with stretch Energy Availability Factor (EAF) targets for the entire generation fleet.”

Nyati said that at the time, the coal generation fleet’s Energy Availability Factor (EAF) stood at approximately 48.39%, while the overall fleet performance was 55.49%.

“The target was to reach an instantaneous EAF of 70% by 31 March 2025 — a specific milestone aimed at stabilising performance and driving continuous improvement,” he said.

“This 70% EAF milestone was achieved on 31 July 2025, while the coal fleet performance stood at 68.94%.”

Nyati said the progress their teams have made under the leadership of Eskom group chief executive Dan Marokane is remarkable.

“Eskom delivered a consistent electricity supply 96% of the time in the last financial year, compared to just 9% the previous year,” he said.

“According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), load-shedding cost the South African economy up to R2.8 trillion in 2023. In 2024, that loss was reduced by 83% to R481 billion.”

Nyati said that these operational improvements have been accompanied by positive financial and reputational outcomes.

“Credit rating agencies have revised Eskom’s outlooks upward in recognition of this progress, and the company returned to profitability for the first time in eight years,” he said.

“This reflects the structural and operational reforms that have taken root.”

It should be noted that Eskom’s return to profitability had taxpayer-funded support in the form of a R64-billion debt relief package from National Treasury. Eskom’s before-tax profit was R23.1 billion

“Eskom’s executive team is now fully capacitated to execute the company’s strategy,” said Nyati.

“The organisation is steadily becoming a sustainable and investable utility, well-positioned to thrive in a liberalised and competitive energy market — a world away from the state in which the current board found Eskom when we took office.”