Win in fight against R54-billion electricity price increases

Afriforum has temporarily blocked a R54-billion settlement between Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), which would increase electricity tariff hikes over the next three years.

The civil rights organisation pressured Eskom to transfer its case against Nersa over the disputed amount from the uncontested to the contested roll, which the power utility has agreed to do.

“Eskom and Nersa’s controversial settlement agreement — which would cost consumers around R54 billion over a three-year period — was today put on hold for the time being,” said Afriforum.

“The agreement was to be ratified by a court order in the Pretoria High Court today. However, this move now creates the opportunity for Afrifourm and other interested parties to join the case.”

The civil action organisation believes the settlement, which was kept secret until it was reported in the media, can be considered unlawful and unreasonable due to the lack of transparency surrounding it.

Afriforum wrote to Eskom in September, requesting that it remove the case from the uncontested roll so it could join the case as a party.

“Eskom opposed the request, arguing that Afriforum did not have the right to intervene and that the public did not have a veto right,” it said. “According to Eskom, this settlement did not require public participation.”

If the settlement were ratified by the court, electricity consumers would face additional electricity tariff increases of nearly 9% per year over a three-year period.

Afriforum advisor for local government affairs, Deidré Steffens, said Eskom’s response was short-sighted as the decision would directly impact the public.

“To say that the public, who must fund the decision, has no interest in the matter shows Eskom’s blatant arrogance, and it can no longer be tolerated or blindly funded,” she said.

Afriforum said Eskom and Nersa must act transparently and responsibly, adding that Nersa was undermining public trust by attempting to conclude the settlement without public participation.

“This development is a victory for transparency and consumer rights. Afriforum will ensure that the public’s voice is heard and that Nersa and Eskom are held accountable for their decisions,” said Steffens.

Nersa spotted R54-billion mistake but never fixed it

Editorial credit: Bruce Smyth / Shutterstock.com

The secretive settlement was exposed to the public in late August 2025. It followed Eskom’s challenge to Nersa’s sixth multi-year price determination (MYPD6) revenue decision for the 2025/26, 2026/27, and 2027/28 financial years.

Nersa approved Eskom’s revenue and tariff increases under the MYPD6 on 30 January 2025. The regulator’s technical team first spotted the error earlier that month.

In September 2025, Nersa executive Nomfundo Maseti revealed that the regulator’s technical team had falsely assured it that the error in its determination document had been corrected.

“The error is regrettable. It should not have happened. Additional quality assurance steps have been implemented,” Maseti said.

“Further reviews by selected advisory forums will be implemented. The employees responsible for the errors will be held accountable.”

The regulator’s chair, Thembani Bukula, said the person responsible for the error was suspended.

However, in a letter from the regulator to the Democratic Alliance’s Kevin Mileham, Bukula said the error wasn’t the result of incompetence, but rather a clerical mistake.

“This figure doesn’t constitute an additional allowance but, rather, represents the amount that should have been awarded originally,” he said.

Mileham dismissed Bukula’s explanation. He said his party “would not rest” until the people responsible for imposing the R54-billion amount on the public are identified, exposed, and appropriately sanctioned.

“Consequence management is not a suggestion; it is an absolute necessity,” said Mileham.

“It is simply unacceptable that ordinary consumers are forced to pay for the ineptitude of state officials who continue to draw a salary.”