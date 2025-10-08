Massive new solar farm for Amazon and Vodacom in South Africa

The Sola Group has announced that commercial operations have begun at its Springbok Solar Power Project in the Free State.

The multi-buyer, flexible energy wheeling facility has Amazon as its anchor buyer. Sola said Amazon’s long-term commitment to the project was crucial in unlocking its financing and progress.

“The 195MW solar photovoltaic facility was delivered ahead of schedule and is a breakthrough for large-scale renewable energy procurement on the continent,” said Sola.

“The facility has pioneered the flexible multi-buyer platform model for large-scale solar photovoltaic in the region and is currently the only facility of its kind that’s operational in Africa.”

At full capacity, the facility will generate around 430GWh of energy annually, which Sola said was enough to power 150,000 homes and offset 399,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The company added that the project was an important step in modernising South Africa’s grid infrastructure while creating a model for future development.

Springbok is the fourth large-scale private wheeling operation that the Sola Group has brought to commercial operation, bringing its total operational portfolio to 464MWp.

Amazon Web Services country manager for South Africa, James Hickman, said the company was proud to support projects like the Springbok facility in its push for net-zero carbon by 2040.

“This collaboration not only advances our sustainability goals but also helps pioneer new models for corporate renewable energy procurement in Africa,” said Hickman.

“The multi-buyer approach demonstrates how cloud and sustainability can work together to create scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes.”

The facility is specifically designed for multiple private corporate clients, enabling more organisations to participate in the renewable energy market.

Sola said the facility offers long-term savings and rolling power purchase agreements with flexible contracting.

Beyond Amazon, the 195MW facility will also sell electricity to other prominent organisations, including another long-term anchor buyer, Sibanye-Stillwater.

“Additional buyers include Rio Tinto, Redefine, Old Mutual, Vodacom, Sasol, Afrimat, and BRM Brands,” says Sola.

“Together they represent a cross-section of South Africa’s most prominent sectors from mining to telecoms to finance.”

A ground-level view of solar photovoltaic panel arrays at the Springbok Solar Power facility in the Free State

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Richard Stewart says that reaching commercial operation with the Springbok Solar Power Project was a milestone in the miner’s journey to energy independence and decarbonisation.

“This is the second project to achieve commercial operation in our 407MW portfolio of contracted renewable energy projects, contributing to our goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040,” he said.

“We would like to thank our partners at Sola Group for effectively managing the construction and start-up, securing our offtake.”

The Springbok Solar Power Project will also deliver South Africa’s first virtual wheeling power purchase agreement with Vodacom.

Sola said this is a key innovation in how companies on Eskom’s low-voltage power networks and in municipally connected areas can access renewable energy.

“This opens the way for buyers which did not previously have access to cost-effective bulk clean energy and had already saturated their on-site generation opportunities,” it said.

Sola added that it has invested R375 million in local communities and employment through the project, creating opportunities for 500 permanent and part-time employees.

The company is looking to build on its renewable wheeling portfolio in its upcoming large-scale projects, which are due to break ground in November 2025 and November 2026.

“These projects are designed to include significant BESS capacity, which, when blended with solar, is more cost-effective than wind and can be used to reliably offset expensive peak power,” Sola said.