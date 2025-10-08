The average Eskom employee’s pay package is now over R1 million per year

The average employee at Eskom received an annual pay package worth over R1 million in the power utility’s 2025 financial year.

Eskom’s latest integrated report shows its net employee benefit expense was R43.16 billion in 2025, up 23% from roughly R35.10 billion in 2024.

The power utility attributed the increase to four factors. Firstly, it reinstated its short-term incentive (STI) scheme, which added an additional R4.2 billion to employee expenses in the last financial year.

The power utility said the STI scheme was designed to encourage a high-performance culture and was “self-funded” from operational efficiencies.

A second big factor was higher production bonuses of R1.2 billion, compared to R400 million in the previous year. These were also awarded to staff for improved efficiency and operational productivity.

The third contributing factor was Eskom’s implementation of a 7% salary increase for all employees up to the general management level.

Lastly, Eskom increased its total headcount from 40,625 staff to 42,030 during the financial year ending 31 March 2025.

The power utility attributed the increase to the appointment of people with core and critical skills in its generation and Eskom Rotek Industries businesses.

Eskom’s management said it aimed to keep the headcount at an “upper limit” of 42,602 over the next five years.

With the latest net employee expense and headcount, the average cost per Eskom employee was roughly R1.03 million in the 2025 financial year, compared to R913,206 in 2024.

That reflects an increase of 12.4%, well beyond inflation and almost exactly the same percentage by which Eskom has increased electricity tariffs in the 2026 financial year.

Eskom claimed the remuneration and benefits took into account its financial challenges and sustainability.

However, although the power utility recently reported its first full-year profit after tax since 2018, it would have been a R38-billion loss were it not for a R64-billion taxpayer-funded bailout.

The total remuneration paid to current and former executive management committee members also nearly doubled from R31.7 million in 2024 to R69.3 million in 2025.

The table below compares Eskom’s net employee benefit expenses, headcount, and average cost per employee in 2024 and 2025.

2024 2025 Change Net employee benefit expense R35.096 billion R43.160 billion +22.9% Employee headcount 40,625 42,030 +3.5% Average pay package per employee R913,206 R1,026,688 +12.4%

2,610% surge since 1990 — and biggest Eskom union wants more

Entrance of Eskom’s Megawatt Park Head Office. Photographer: Bruce Smyth / Shutterstock.com

Eskom’s average cost per employee has increased by more than 2,610% since 1990, outpacing inflation of roughly 812% over the same period.

Had the average employee cost increased with inflation in the last 35 years, the figure should have been around R346,491 in 2025.

Therefore, the average Eskom worker earns roughly three times what they would have if their remuneration been more closely aligned with the economy’s growth and living expenses.

The ever-increasing wage bill is one of the biggest contributors to Eskom’s operating costs, which affect what the power utility must charge people for electricity.

Since 1994, Eskom’s average electricity tariff has 1,955% from 10.32 cents to 212.03 cents. Energy experts have attributed a part of this to the power utility’s bloated workforce.

A 2016 World Bank study found that Eskom was already potentially overstaffed by 66% in 2014. In that year, it had 41,787 employees.

The World Bank also found that Eskom staff were paid double the norm in Sub-Saharan Africa.

While former Eskom CEO André de Ruter disputes the claims of an oversized workforce, he agrees that the power utility’s staff are overpaid.

“We have seen years of above-inflation wage increases, forced not only on Eskom but on business generally by unions,” he said.

“That creates the incentive to reduce your labour cost by retrenchments, and ultimately, I’m not sure if labour unions think through this strategy fully when they price themselves out of a job.”

On that front, the biggest union representing Eskom staff — the National Union of Mineworkers — has demanded an increase of up to 15% for the 2026 financial year ahead of salary negotiations at the central bargaining forum.