Dawie Roodt says South Africa’s electricity price regulator has no clue what prices should be

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt believes that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) should be shut down.

Roodt argues that Nersa’s primary purpose of determining energy prices is problematic, as it does not know what they should be. “In fact, nobody knows what energy prices should be,” he said.

The economist explained that Eskom and Nersa’s electricity price determinations were based largely on external, highly unpredictable factors.

“Eskom has got a team of economists making predictions about demand and the price of oil, interest rates, and all sorts of stuff and based on that, they ask for a certain increase in electricity prices,” he said.

“Nersa does exactly the same with a team of economists, and then they say ‘no’ and give an increase below that.”

While the increases have often been lower than what Eskom sought, they have most frequently been well above inflation.

As a result, the average price of Eskom’s electricity has increased by more than 177%, despite rampant corruption, wasteful expenditure, and dismal operational and financial performance at the utility.

Roodt said the only way to determine the right price of electricity is to allow it to be determined by the open market.

“What stops farmers from increasing the price of tomatoes? What stops shoemakers from increasing the price of shoes to ridiculous levels? It’s supply and demand that determines this.”

“The more money the private sector makes out of anything, the more people will start supplying that because it’s very attractive and profitable.”

Roodt’s sentiment about Nersa was recently echoed by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, who also believes the free market is the most efficient way of allocating resources and setting prices.

“Maybe we should just have a maximum tariff to prevent some poor farmer sitting in the middle of nowhere being held to ransom by some supplier,” De Ruyter said.

“The same could be said about the fuel price — why should that be regulated? I think we should have open competition, but maybe with just a maximum price.”

Nersa did not respond to MyBroadband’s request for comment regarding Roodt’s views by the time of publication.

Nersa’s many controversies

Nersa head offices in Arcadia, Pretoria. Credit: Google Streetview

Nersa has come under fire in recent years for several missteps and mistakes in its electricity tariff approval processes. It is currently embroiled in at least three legal matters involving AfriForum.

The civil rights organisation previously took Nersa to court for approving over 100 municipalities’ tariff adjustments for the 2024/2025 financial year without cost studies.

The Pretoria High Court ruled that the decision to consider these applications was unlawful and invalid and that the municipalities that had not supplied cost studies retained their 2023/2024 pricing.

Nersa allowed the tariff hikes to proceed and approached the Supreme Court of Appeal over the matter after the High Court rejected its appeal.

In August 2025, AfriForum announced it would again challenge Nersa in court over a separate matter. The organisation has accused the regulator of failing to give the public sufficient time to comment on municipal electricity price increases.

AfriForum has also temporarily blocked a R54-billion settlement between Nersa and Eskom after Nersa admitted to undercalculating how much revenue Eskom was entitled to in its sixth multi-year price determination.

The organisation and other parties have been allowed to join the matter after it was moved from the uncontested to the contested court roll.

Eskom initially opposed AfriForum’s request to join the matter, arguing that the organisation and the general public had no say in the settlement.

That is despite the fact that it would result in an additional 9% electricity tariff hike over three years. The regulator has also been accused of rushing through municipal electricity tariff approvals.

In July 2024, Rapport obtained information showing Nersa’s electricity subcommittee took an average of four minutes to consider each municipality’s tariff applications over a series of two-hour meetings between 24 and 28 June 2025.