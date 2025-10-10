Eskom directors’ pay increased from R12 million to R22 million in one year

Eskom’s integrated report for the 2025 financial year has revealed that the combined remuneration of its non-executive directors increased by over R10 million in a single year.

According to the utility, the year-on-year increase in non-executive director remuneration reflects a change in the remuneration structure applied during the financial year.

“Under the previous remuneration structure applicable until FY2024, non-executive directors received fixed committee allocation fees irrespective of the number of meetings attended,” says Eskom.

“Effective from 1 April 2024, the shareholder approved changes to the remuneration structure for non-executive directors to a hybrid model that includes a fixed retainer and a fee for meeting attendance.”

It adds that the meeting attendance fee is capped based on the number of meetings approved by the shareholder. “The chairman and committee chairs receive a higher fee,” said Eskom.

The state-owned power utility provides a breakdown of each non-executive director’s remuneration for the year, and chairman Mteto Nyati’s was the highest at R2.72 million in 2025.

In comparison, he received remuneration amounting to R1.36 million in 2024. However, it should be noted that he was only appointed board chair just five months before the end of the 2024 financial year.

That said, his 2024 remuneration, in combination with that of former board chair Mpho Makwana, amounted to R2.29 million — R433,000 less than in 2025.

However, the significant difference in total non-executive director remuneration between 2024 and 2025 is due to the higher pay received by the rest of the group.

Each non-executive director, excluding one, received more than double their 2024 remuneration in 2025. Just Tryphosa Ramano’s was less than double. His pay increased from R1.02 million to R2 million.

The state-owned power utility performed relatively well in the 2025 financial year compared to previous years, reporting its first net profit in eight years.

While it reported a net profit of R16.05 billion for the year ended 31 March 2025, it received a qualified audit opinion due to material uncertainties surrounding its going concern status and other factors.

Eskom would likely not have reported a profit without the R64 billion in debt relief support it received from the government during the financial year.

The table below compares Eskom’s non-executive director remuneration figures in 2025 to those reported in 2024.

Non-executive director 2025 remuneration 2024 remuneration Mteto Nyati (Chair) R2,724,000 R1,358,000 Lesila Mkhabela (Lead independent director) R1,832,000 R823,000 Fathima Gany R2,352,000 R1,081,000 Lwazi Goqwana R1,775,000 R754,000 Clive le Roux R2,237,000 R1,061,000 Ayanda Mafuleka R1,832,000 R820,000 Tsakani Mthombeni R1,832,000 R849,000 Bheki Ntshalintshali R1,775,000 R873,000 Tryphosa Ramano R2,006,000 R1,018,000 Busisiwe Vilakazi R1,832,000 R881,000 Claudell von Eck R2,199,000 R1,058,000 Former directors Mpho Makwana (former chair) – R933,000 Rod Crompton – R676,000 Total R22,396,000 R12,185,000

Average Eskom employee gets R1 million per year

The power utility’s integrated report shows its net employee benefit expense was R43.16 billion in 2025, up 23% from roughly R35.10 billion in 2024.

Considering that Eskom increased its total headcount from 40,625 staff to 42,030 during the financial year ending 31 March 2025, the average pay package for its employees works out to just over R1 million.

It attributed the increase in its net employee benefit expense to four factors. Firstly, it reinstated its short-term incentive scheme (STI). This added R4.2 billion to employee expenses in the past financial year.

Eskom said the STI scheme was designed to encourage a high-performance work culture, adding that it was “self-funded” from operational efficiencies.

A second major factor was higher production bonuses amounting to R1.2 billion. In comparison, the production bonuses amounted to R400 million in the 2024 financial year.

The bonuses are awarded to staff for improved efficiency and operational productivity. The third major factor was Eskom implementing a 7% salary increase for all employees up to the general management level.

Lastly, it added that its headcount growth in the financial year had increased its overall net employee benefit expense.

It attributed the increased headcount to the appointment of people with core and critical skills in its Eskom Rotek Industries and generation businesses.

Eskom management said it wants to keep the headcount at an upper limit of 42,602 employees over the next five years.

With the latest net employee expense and headcount, the average cost per Eskom employee was roughly R1.03 million in the 2025 financial year, compared to R913,206 in 2024.