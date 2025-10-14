Reality check for people without solar power in South Africa

Most households with Eskom’s average electricity consumption in major metros and municipalities in South Africa can save money with a solar power system capable of supporting 80% of their regular demand.

MyBroadband has recently noticed many homeowners without solar power online complaining that they had high electricity bills in the multiple thousands of rand following recent municipal tariff increases.

Notably, many of them had electricity bills that implied they consumed far above the average 656kWh that Eskom customers on its most common residential tariff plan consumed.

While South Africa’s electricity prices have increased exponentially in recent years, solar panels, inverters, and batteries have become more affordable.

Solar power systems are highly configurable and can have widely varying performance depending on where they are installed. Specifications should ideally also be matched to a home’s demand.

For entry-level packages, it has become common for solar power installers to put up six to eight panels with 450W to 550W capacity each, a 5kW inverter, and a 5kWh battery.

The latter would be sufficient to carry most average households through two hours of load-shedding. However, it is important to consider that battery prices have dropped exponentially.

With a more reliable grid and priorities shifting towards savings, some have started opting for 10kWh storage to maximise the use of self-generated power during the night.

A 6-panel system will often fully charge a 5kWh battery by midday, even after powering a geyser for hot water.

Any additional generation is frequently wasted because, in most municipalities, selling extra power to the grid does not make financial sense due to high bidirectional meter costs and unattractive feed-in tariffs.

MyBroadband calculated whether a household with the average electricity consumption on Eskom Direct in 12 major municipalities would pay less on their total energy bills if they used an entry-level solar power system in 2025.

The system we configured consisted of the following components:

6 x 545W Canadian Solar panels

5kW Deye hybrid inverter

10.24kWh Dyness battery

These components were selected because they would be sufficient to support around 80% of a medium-sized household’s annual energy requirements.

In October 2025, one reputable installer in Pretoria offered a system with this specifications with full installation and an electrical certificate of compliance for roughly R70,000.

Most households are unlikely to have the savings or cash to pay for such a system. A loan of R70,000 with an interest rate of 20.5% and a term of five years or 72 months will cost roughly R1,795 per month.

That is less than the R2,189 to R2,664 that Eskom Direct households and homes in 12 major metros or municipalities would need to pay on a monthly grid bill with 656kWh consumption.

However, we still need to factor in the 20% of usage coming from the grid with the solar power system installed.

After analysing the numbers, MyBroadband established that most households in the 12 municipalities would save on their total energy bills by installing a grid-tied solar power system.

For households in municipalities with no or minimal fixed charges, like Tshwane and Polokwane, it is a no-brainer.

However, even in some cases where high fixed charges apply, like Cape Town, using a solar power system in conjunction with grid power was cheaper.

Only households on Eskom Direct and those using power from the Klerksdorp and Rustenburg municipalities were better off sticking only to the grid.

The table below shows how the total energy bill of a household that relies solely on grid power and one with a solar power system would compare.