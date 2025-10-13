The men behind Eskom’s 70% EAF target

Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati recently highlighted that South Africa’s state-owned power utility achieved an average energy availability factor (EAF) of 70% for three consecutive weeks.

While the utility had hoped to reach 70% EAF by 31 March 2025, which it missed, the recent achievement is a significant milestone.

The combination of Nyati, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane, generation head Bheki Nxumalo, and electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa overseeing the utility has significantly improved its performance.

Nyati welcomed the achievement, saying Eskom has dramatically improved its operational and financial performance.

“The energy availability factor is sitting at over 70%. When we joined three years ago, it was sitting below 50%,” he said.

However, it should be noted that Nyati wasn’t referring to the 70% average EAF target. Instead, Eskom’s instantaneous average weekly EAF was above 70% for three consecutive weeks in September 2025.

Eskom’s 70% EAF target forms part of the utility’s Generation Operational Recovery Plan. It essentially means that 70% of Eskom’s total generation capacity must be reliably available at any given time.

To achieve this, Eskom planned the following interventions:

Restoring six priority power stations: Kusile, Matla, Kendal, Majuba, Duvha, and Tutuka.

Improving maintenance quality and reducing unplanned outages.

Returning long-idled units at Kusile and Medupi to service.

Bringing in original equipment manufacturers to fix design and reliability issues.

Enhancing leadership and operational discipline at the power station level.

Reaching and sustaining 70% EAF would effectively end load-shedding and result in significant cost savings through reduced diesel burning in open-cycle gas turbines.

It would also restore investor confidence in South Africa’s power supply stability and enable grid space for more renewable integration.

The brief period during which Eskom achieved a weekly average EAF of more than 70% is a significant step in achieving the overall 70% EAF target.

Ramokgopa recently revealed that Eskom aims to reach the target by the end of the current financial year, which concludes on 31 March 2025.

This gives the power utility roughly five months to improve its EAF figure by nearly 10%. Nyati, Ramokgopa, Nxumalo, and Marokane will be critical in helping the utility achieve the goal.

Mteto Nyati — Eskom board chair

Mteto Nyati, Eskom chairman

When Nyati was appointed Eskom’s new chair on 1 November 2023, the power utility was in chaos. His management and expertise have been critical in improving operational efficiency and reducing load-shedding.

Fast-forward nearly two years, and Eskom’s performance has turned around dramatically, and its leadership remains stable.

Nyati was behind many interventions that enabled Eskom’s rapid turnaround and the effective elimination of rotational power cuts.

Many wouldn’t have expected Nyati to engage in operational issues as a non-executive chairman. However, he believed the board needed a deep understanding of the power utility’s issues.

As a result, he often engaged with power station general managers to get quality information and effectively became the face of Eskom up until Marokane’s appointment as CEO in March 2024.

Nyati’s appointment as chair was welcomed, considering he is a qualified engineer and holds extensive business experience.

He joined the Eskom board after serving as chief executive of MTN South Africa and Altron, and he has also held senior leadership and executive roles in multination IT giants like IBM and Microsoft.

He has been recognised with several awards and honours, including an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg and IT Personality of the Year in 2014 and 2016.

Nyati was also named one of Yale University’s World Fellows on Global Leadership and Business Personality of the Year in the Oliver Transformation and Empowerment Awards.

Dan Marokane — Eskom CEO

Dan Marokane, Eskom CEO

Dan Marokane took over the Eskom CEO position from Calib Cassim, who had acted as the utility’s interim CEO following André de Ruyter’s exit in March 2024.

He has proven to be key in overseeing the generation recovery plan, driving operational efficiency, creating financial certainty, and returning capacity to the national grid.

Prior to taking on the role, he had led sugar giant Tongaat Hulett as its interim CEO from February 2023 to February 2024, when he oversaw the company’s business rescue plan development.

He had held a group executive position at the sugar giant from January 2018 to January 2023.

Marokane had worked at Eskom as an executive from January 2010 to June 2015, but was suspended as part of a plan to capture the power utility to the benefit of the notorious Gupta family.

During the gap between working as an executive at Eskom and Tongaat Hullet, Marokane served as an independent energy and infrastructure professional.

He provided expert advisory across the energy and infrastructure value chains, including strategy formulation, risk management, and asset optimisation and acquisition.

Marokane is a qualified engineer, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town, and a Master’s of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of London.

He also holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Cape Town.

Bheki Nxumalo — Eskom generation head

Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom Group executive responsible for generation

As group executive for generation, Nxumalo is the primary person responsible for the performance of Eskom’s power-generating fleet.

He has held the position since mid-April 2023, just a few weeks after Eskom’s generation recovery plan kicked off.

Nxumalo has extensive experience in the energy sector. He began his career in the industry at Sasol before joining Eskom in 1996 as a senior technician.

He received a series of promotions, first to production manager, then to maintenance manager, and then to power station manager at various plants.

Nxumalo was then chosen to head up Eskom Rotek Industries, an Eskom subsidiary that provides specialised lifecycle services for the energy industry.

Under Nxumalo’s leadership as Eskom generation head, the power utility has improved the EAF of its ageing coal fleet and reduced the risk of load-shedding to all-time low levels.

At the time of his appointment in mid-April 2023, Eskom’s average weekly EAF was 52.59%, down from 58.00% as of the same period in 2022.

However, the figure now sits at around 61%. Moreover, Eskom was able to get its EAF figure above 70% for three weeks running in September 2025.

For reference, the power utility recorded an EAF of 71.26% in the week running from 1 September to 7 September 2025.

The EAF figure increased to 72.35% the following week and then dropped slightly to 71.21% in the week from 15 to 21 September 2025.

Kgosientsho Ramogkopa — Minister of electricity and energy

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s minister of electricity and energy

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been central in several interventions and strategies that have helped stabilise Eskom, reduce load-shedding, and improve the generating fleet’s performance.

This includes implementing South Africa’s Energy Action Plan, a plan devised to address load-shedding more effectively through a focus on generation, maintenance, and stabilising management.

He was crucial in stabilising the Eskom management team, ensuring that leadership is fixed, performance incentives are offered, and enabling clear accountability.

Ramokgopa possesses a combination of technical expertise and leadership experience, and has served in various political roles.

Regarding his qualifications, Ramokgopa holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Durban, and a certificate in Executive Development from Stellenbosch University.

He also holds two Master’s degrees: one in Public Administration from the University of Pretoria and another in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Ramokgopa received his Doctorate in Public Affairs from the University of Pretoria in 2019.

Regarding his political experience, Ramokgopa served as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane from September 2010 to July 2016.

He took on the role of Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture, and Environment in June 2019, which he held for five months until October that same year.

He became head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency in December 2019, before being appointed Minister of Electricity and Energy in March 2023.