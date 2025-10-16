Good news for small households that want to cut their electricity bills

Many South African households spending around R1,800 on their utility bills can already save money by installing a solar power system in their homes, even if it is financed with a loan.

Until the severe years of load-shedding from 2021 to 2023, buying a residential solar power system on a loan and paying for the remaining electricity was more expensive than using grid power.

In many cases, the electricity savings would only have made up the additional cost of the loan in about seven to nine years.

Larger and generally more affluent households would be the first to pay off the cost of the system through self-generation. In the past two years, things have changed.

The prices of solar panels, inverters, and batteries have reduced significantly, while grid electricity tariffs have continued to climb.

A MyBroadband analysis shows that households with low to moderate consumption can now immediately start seeing savings on their total energy bills with a loan-financed solar power system.

The ideal system for savings will be highly specific to a particular household’s requirements.

However, at the lower end, the industry has generally trended toward 6-panel systems with 5kW output and 10kWh storage as the most cost-effective option.

In the past, a 5kWh battery would have been sufficient to carry a home through load-shedding, which was the primary priority.

However, when it comes to savings, the extra cost of doubling the capacity is offset by how much extra power you can store and use daily.

A modern 6-panel system with production of roughly 3kWp can easily fill a 5kWh battery by mid-day, even when running demanding appliances like geysers.

Downsizing the array to three panels offers less savings than the capability of storing the additional power in a battery.

This is largely because the biggest part of the installation cost is usually attributed to the panel installation. The cost difference between fitting a 3-panel or 6-panel system is minimal.

The 6-panel, 10kWh combination provides the ideal balance of production and storage for most middle-class households, while the 5kW inverter will also support most appliances for most of the time.

Combined with scheduling the running times of demanding appliances like geysers and pool pumps for the day, households with below-average consumption could mostly operate off-grid with this system.

There are dozens of reputable solar power installers offering systems with these specifications.

R70,000 for near fully off-grid system for small households

A 6-panel array with 500W or higher outputs for each module should be more than sufficient to take most small households almost entirely off grid.

MyBroadband found that the installation prices of these components would amount to roughly R70,000 from several providers, including one reputable company previously used by a staff member.

A R70,000 loan with a 20.5% interest rate paid over five years or 72 months will cost roughly R1,795 per month.

There are many municipalities where consuming less than Eskom’s average of 656kWh for its most common residential plan will exceed this amount.

In East London, the city with the highest fixed charge for all non-indigent electricity users, just 380kWh of grid consumption would match the price of the solar power system.

The system we have configured would be able to serve all the demands of households consuming that amount of energy, with some capacity to spare.

However, the excess capacity may be needed for extended periods of cloudy weather.

Eskom Direct Homepower 4 users would only need to consume around 407kWh per month for our solar power system to be the cheaper option.

A Cape Town electricity user on a property worth over R1 million would need to consume just 417kWh in a month to run up a R1,795 bill.

In Cape Town, offsetting grid usage with feed-in credits is also a more reasonable option than in the other major metros, with the highest feed-in tariff and cheapest bidirectional meter.

At five more utilities — including Johannesburg and Tshwane — it would be cheaper to get the solar power system from this article than to continue using only the grid.

In addition to saving money in the short term, a paid-off solar power system will give you many more years of self-generated electricity for free.

Batteries typically have warranties that guarantee 80% of capacity retention after 6,000 cycles — well over 10 years with typical use.

Solar panels can also last 25 years or longer, while inverters from major brands have 5-year or 10-year warranties.

The table below summarises how much energy you need to use monthly for a basic solar power system to be cheaper than only using grid power from Eskom Direct or one of 12 major municipal utilities.