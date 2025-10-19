Biggest rooftop solar power plants in South Africa

South Africa’s five biggest rooftop solar systems all support the ability to produce multiple megawatts of electricity at peak capacity.

There are generally two types of construction profiles for photovoltaic solar power systems in use globally — rooftop and ground-mounted.

Rooftop systems have several advantages. Firstly, they don’t take up additional space, as they are typically installed on existing building roofs.

Secondly, they require less additional structural material for mounting than ground-mounted systems, reducing cost and installation time.

Finally, they are generally located at the site of their user, reducing the cabling and other electrical equipment required from the point of generation to usage.

Most of South Africa’s provinces have high solar production potential, making the distributed approach to solar expansion even more suitable.

The localised nature of the systems also helps reduce the distribution and transmission infrastructure that would be necessary if the power came from a distant ground-based utility-scale plant.

Researchers from University of Pretoria found that the roofs of universities, schools, hospitals and commercial buildings like shops, warehouses, office blocks and factories covered 111 million square metres (m²) of space.

Around 80% of these roofs were highly suitable for solar panels, meaning they could conservatively support 12,000MW or 12 gigawatts of solar power combined.

That excludes the additional capacity supportable by home roofs. Collectively, Eskom has estimated that homes and businesses have installed over 7,300MW of private capacity by August 2025.

The largest of these is the R100-million system on the roof of Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s vehicle factory in East London, which entered commercial operation in July 2025.

It consists of more than 25,000 panels with a peak output of 14.57 megawatts (MWp). That is over 4,800 times greater than the peak of three kilowatt (3kWp) generation of a typical six-panel home solar system.

It can also produce up to twice as much power as the previous biggest rooftop solar power system, the 7.216MWp plant on the roof of the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Bedfordview, Germiston.

Mercedes-Benz’s system was constructed by BrightBlack Energy using Jinko Solar’s N-Type 575-watt modules, which were supplied by Menlo Electric South Africa. These are paired with Huawei inverters.

Another company installed four out of five largest systems in the country

Mercedes-Benz’s 14.57MWp rooftop solar installation spans multiple large buildings at the facility.

BrightBlack Energy has completed 100 commercial solar power installations, with capacities starting at 55kWp.

It has two other projects with capacity exceeding one megawatt — a 1.23MWp system at Abagold Seaview and 1.17MWp system at Randridge Mall.

While its 30MWp combined capacity is commendable, the company with the highest number of systems exceeding one megawatt is Solareff, which is majority owned by Stanlib.

The company has commissioned more than 260MWp of distributed solar power systems, over eight times BrightBlack’s capacity.

Solareff primarily serves the industrial, agricultural, retail and mining businesses. It is responsible for the second, third, fourth, and fifth largest rooftop solar power systems in the country.

In addition to the 7.216MWp system at Eastgate Shopping Centre, it has installed a 6.79MWp system at Boardwalk Inkwazi in Richards Bay, and a 6.533MWp system at Liberty Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

The last in the top five is the 5.784MWp plant at Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort, which was the country’s largest rooftop solar system between 2015 and 2018.

Solareff’s four largest systems have a combined capacity of about 26.32MWp, compared with roughly 17.87MWp of BrightBlack Energy’s top four systems.

Below are the top five biggest rooftop solar installations in South Africa by peak production capacity in October 2025.

1. Mercedes-Benz East London — 14.57MWp

Solar panel number: 21,000

21,000 Area covered: Unspecified

Unspecified Installer: BrightBlack Energy

BrightBlack Energy Property developer: Mercedes-Benz South Africa

2. Eastgate Shopping Centre in Germiston — 7.263MWp

Solar panel number: 13,675

13,675 Area covered: 28,100m²

28,100m² Installer: Solareff

Solareff Property developer: Liberty Two Degrees

3. Boardwalk Inkwazi in Richards Bay — 6.79MWp

Solar panel number: 12,580

12,580 Area covered: Unknown

Unknown Installer: Solareff

Solareff Property developer: Resilient Real Estate Investment Trust

4. Midlands Mall — 6.533MWp

Solar panel number: Unknown

Unknown Area covered: m²

m² Installer: Solareff

Solareff Property developer: Liberty Two Degrees

5. Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort — 5.784MWp