New wind farms bring big change in South Africa

Seriti Green has started construction on the third phase of its flagship Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Facility in Mpumalanga, which will include the country’s first utility-scale wind farms outside the Cape provinces.

The project will ultimately deliver over 900 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity across seven phases.

It will consist of five wind farms delivering 750MW, one 150MW solar PV facility, and an 800MWh battery storage facility, making it the country’s largest hybrid renewable energy cluster.

The first three phases of the Ummbila Emoyeni farm each consist of 155MW capacity and have a total combined peak production of 465MW.

The project’s initial phase reached financial close in early 2024, while the second phase closed in August 2025.

This third phase has reached financial close through securing long-term funding from Standard Bank, RMB and Absa, unlocking full-scale construction.

Seriti Green described the development as a major milestone in South Africa’s Just Energy Transition, especially considering the project being at the heart of the country’s traditional coal region.

A third of the facility’s electricity will power Seriti Resources’ mining operations, which ironically includes coal mining.

The company said using wind power would help decarbonise one of the country’s most energy-intensive industries.

The remaining two-thirds will be privately traded to businesses and households via the NOA Group and Energy Exchange of Southern Africa.

Among these customers is Teraco, South Africa’s largest data centre operator.

To date, the 25 wind turbines of the first 155MW phase have been installed near Bethal, Davel, and Morgenzon. This installation will begin delivering electricity in early 2026.

On-site employment has reached 1,200 and is expected to grow to 2,000 as construction continues. Serit Green’s total renewable project pipeline in Mpumalanga has a combined 2,000MW capacity.

To support the project, Seriti Green is also supporting infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of Mpumalanga’s largest new main transmission substation in over 20 years.

The company is also upgrading roads in the area to support logistics and long-term access in host communities.

Wind power standstill in South Africa

South Africa currently has roughly 5,000MW of wind power coming from more than 30 farms, all of which are located in the Eastern, Northern, and Western Cape.

Wind has long contributed the most capacity of any renewable power in South Africa. However, it was surpassed by solar in recent years due to the rapid increase in residential and commercial rooftop systems.

The economics and practical considerations of wind power make it less suitable for distributed small-scale installations than large, utility-scale ones.

However, Eskom’s transmission grid has reached full capacity in the Cape provinces in recent years, where wind resources are the most abundant.

Independent power producers have long shunned the country’s other provinces for new renewable projects due to lower energy production potential.

To win preferential bidder status in the government’s renewable energy IPP procurement programme, they must offer the lowest price per kilowatt-hour possible at which the government will buy their power.

This relies heavily on a particular site’s production potential. Wind power suffered due to the rapidly declining costs of solar generation, which enabled utility-scale solar plant rollouts in other provinces.

The government recently reallocated 2,270MW of capacity under the REIPPP Bid Window 7 from wind to solar, because none of the proposed onshore wind power projects were cost-effective.

The lack of transmission capacity in the Cape provinces requires further upgrades to the grid, which comes at an additional cost.

All of the preferred bidders for solar power are building their plants in provinces with ample grid capacity, including Limpopo, the Free State, and Mpumalanga.

Krutham managing director Peter Attard Montalto previously pointed out that solar and wind potential in parts of the country’s central and northern provinces was still greater than in most other places around the world.

“There is, in reality, too much moaning from too many developers who want to somehow wait for optimal conditions and access from new transmission capacity in the Northern Cape,” he said.

The heatmap below shows wind resources across South Africa and illustrates why the Cape provinces are preferred for onshore wind power plants.