The man President Ramaphosa wanted to replace André de Ruyter

Eskom chairman Mteto Nyati says that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered him the job of Eskom CEO to replace André de Ruyter during a period of intense load-shedding in 2022.

Nyati revealed this during the 62nd Hendrik van der Bijl Memorial Lecture at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

He explained that the proposition came during a meeting at the president’s home in September 2022.

A few days earlier, Ramaphosa had cut an overseas trip to the US and UK short after Eskom’s load-shedding increased to stage 6 for the umpteenth time that year.

Nyati remembers receiving a call from the president one evening around 19:00 while relaxing with his wife.

When the president introduced himself as “the president”, Nyati initially asked, “President of what?”

After Ramaphosa clarified that he was the country’s president, Nyati joked that he quickly stood at attention.

The president explained that he wanted to meet with Nyati the next day, but did not elaborate on the reason.

In light of Eskom’s severe challenges at the time and the president’s abrupt return to address the issue, both Nyati and his wife immediately suspected that Ramaphosa wanted him to replace De Ruyter as Eskom CEO.

Fifteen minutes into his meeting with the president, he was asked to consider the position. Nyati politely declined. His hesitance was borne out of the fear of becoming the face of load-shedding.

As a compromise, the president offered him a seat on the Eskom board, which was initially chaired by Mpho Makwana when it was appointed in October 2022. Nyati accepted the revised proposition.

De Ruyter’s tenure as Eskom CEO would come to an abrupt end not long after Ramaphosa’s meeting with Nyati.

After bumping heads with Makwana and figuring he would struggle to execute his strategy with the new board, he announced he would leave the utility at the end of March 2023.

That departure was accelerated to February 2023, after De Ruyter’s bombshell interview with E-tv’s Annika Larsen, in which he alleged the involvement of senior government officials in crime and corruption at Eskom.

It took another year to appoint De Ruyter’s replacement, Dan Marokane.

Impact in the first few years

Mteto Nyati, Eskom chairman since October 2023

Makwana would not last much longer beyond De Ruyter’s departure. Just a year after his appointment, he resigned from the Eskom board.

That decision came amid conflict with the late former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who had also clashed with De Ruyter during his final months at the utility. Nyati took over from Makwana in October 2023.

At the time of his appointment, Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso was sceptical that Nyati would have any real power in turning Eskom around.

“Being on Eskom’s board is like being put in a boxing ring with both hands tied behind your back,” Mavuso said.

“The board is disempowered when making the most critical decisions they should be making. This is the beginning of the dysfunction that besets these institutions.”

Nyati has attributed Eskom’s improvements during his tenure to the generation recovery plan, which was first implemented in April 2023.

The ground-up strategy relied on inputs from power station employees on the ground and roping in the original equipment manufacturers of coal power station components to improve the long-term reliability of maintenance work.

The chart below, courtesy of Chris Yelland, the managing director of EE Business Intelligence, shows how Eskom’s weekly EAF has changed since January 2021.