R54-billion Eskom mistake will come back to haunt us

Professor Sampson Maphweli of the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) says blocking Eskom’s R54-billion settlement with energy regulator Nersa will come back to haunt the public.

Speaking to 702, Mamphweli said he believes it will be challenging to block the settlement from moving forward, unless public representatives make a compelling case against Eskom and the regulator.

Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) secretly settled a dispute regarding the regulator’s sixth multi-year price determination revenue decision for the 2025/26, 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years.

The settlement, if it proceeds, will enable Eskom to claw back an amount of R54 billion through electricity tariff hikes in 2026/27 and 2027/28.

Mamphweli’s comments follow the announcement by civil action organisation AfriForum that it had temporarily blocked the settlement.

“If you look at the merits of the case itself, going forward, unless the public representatives make a compelling case against Eskom and Nersa, I don’t see this not being implemented,” said Mamphweli.

“If it does not get implemented, it will still come back to haunt us in the next multi-year price determination cycle because it’s data input errors on depreciation and the regulatory asset base.”

He added that Eskom needs the money, making it unlikely that South Africans will escape the price hikes that would likely result from the settlement.

Mamphweli explained that, although Eskom and Nersa settled out of court, they must still go to court and get a judge’s approval on the settlement before it can be implemented.

AfriForum announced that it had temporarily blocked the R54-billion settlement in a statement on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

The organisation had pressured Eskom to transfer its case against Nersa from the uncontested to the contested role, which it agreed to do.

“Eskom and Nersa’s controversial settlement agreement — which would cost consumers around R54 billion over a three-year period — was today put on hold for the time being,” it said.

“The agreement was to be ratified by a court order in the Pretoria High Court today. However, this move now creates the opportunity for AfriForum and other interested parties to join the case.”

Outrage over secretive settlement

In an earlier statement, AfriForum said the secrecy surrounding the settlement between Nersa and Eskom could be considered unlawful and unreasonable due to its lack of transparency.

It said the settlement could undermine the principles of transparency, accountability, and consumer protection that Nersa is constitutionally obligated to uphold.

“AfriForum questions the constitutionality of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa secretly settling tariff disputes with Eskom behind closed doors,” said AfriForum.

It added that the settlement would result in electricity prices rising by nearly 9% in the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years, excluding any further adjustments.

“Nersa remained silent on this settlement until the media exposed it,” said AfriForum.

It believes that withholding critical information of this sort from the public, who will ultimately bear the burden, is a serious breach of trust and gross negligence on the regulator’s part.

Executive director at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Stefanie Fick, told MyBroadband that electricity is already becoming unaffordable for ordinary South Africans and businesses.

“Increased tariffs mean a person has less cash available to buy groceries, and in some instances, it becomes a bread-and-butter issue: electricity or food,” she said.

“Businesses close down, which doesn’t help the employment rate. Big business will leave South Africa to go to countries where it is easier to do business.”

Fick also raised concerns about the decision-making process surrounding the settlement, adding that Eskom is far from doing all it can to curb corruption and waste.

She described the secrecy surrounding the settlement as “unacceptable”. Outa believes Nersa’s decision-making process must be transparent and allow civil society to comment.

“When state organs act like this, it is never good news, and due to the trust deficit currently, we can’t help but think that something is wrong,” said Fick.

“Outa is in the process of consulting our legal team. We need to intervene in this matter in the public interest.”