Eskom board shake-up

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has announced a new board for Eskom Holdings, with some members being retained and others replaced with new faces.

The previous board was approved by Cabinet in September 2022, meaning its typical three-year term has come to an end.

However, the Cabinet highlighted that Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati’s term has yet to expire, considering he was appointed a year after the board’s approval.

Some of the new appointments include Bajabulile Tshabalala and Tshokolo Nchocho, both of which have extensive leadership experience.

Tshabalala is a former senior vice-president at the African Development Bank. She was also South Africa’s candidate for the Presidency at the African Development Bank for 2024/25.

Nchocho previously served as CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation. He and Tshabalala will be joined by Vuyo Peach, Sharmila Govind, Kgaugelo Chiloane, Dimakatso Mashoga, and Andrew Barendse, who are also new faces.

They bring a vast range of experience to the board, covering various areas of expertise, including law, human resources, and telecoms.

Peach is an academic and an advocate, Govind a human resources executive, and Chiloane an environmental scientist.

The board gains engineering expertise from Matshoga, a qualified engineer and former Transnet board member.

It gains telecoms experience from Barendse, who serves as managing executive for public policy and regulatory affairs at the Vodacom Group.

The new faces will join Nyati, Busisiwe Vilakazi, Lwazi Goqwana, Clive le Roux, and Tsakani Mthombeni, who have all been retained from the previous board.

“All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances,” said Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the Presidency.

The table below lists the Eskom board approved by Cabinet on 16 October 2025.