Electricity and energy minister read Eskom the riot act on electricity prices

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has read Eskom the riot act over its electricity price increases, emphasising that the era of double-digit hikes is over.

Speaking before the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, 16 October 2025, the minister committed to finalising his review of the electricity pricing policy by March 2026.

“We are getting to a stage where we are able to find a price path,” he responded to a question about electricity prices from Democratic Alliance MP Dennis Ryder.

Ramokgopa explained that finding a price path will increase confidence levels surrounding the government’s projections for future electricity price increases.

“We really want to get into the domain of price increases that are benchmarked relative to inflation,” he said.

The minister explained that Eskom electricity prices have increased by 937% since 2007, while inflation over the same period was 155%. He has read Eskom the riot act on double-digit price increases.

“I’ve made the point publicly. I’ve shared with Eskom that the era of double-digit price increases is over,” said Ramokgopa.

Speaking at Eskom’s latest State of the System media briefing, the minister said electricity prices are one of the three headwinds facing the power utility and the country.

He said electricity has now become unaffordable for many South African residents, describing the situation as being an existential problem.

“I’ve repeatedly made the point that electricity is unaffordable. It has now reached the point when the situation is untenable,” he said.

“Households are finding it difficult to keep up with the increases and the rapid erosion of their disposable income. Companies are also increasingly becoming less competitive.”

At the time, he said his department was looking to revise the country’s electricity pricing policy, adding that the situation is complex.

“Our intention is that, by the first half of next year, we will have concluded a review of the policy, with it requiring robust and thorough discussion,” the minister said.

“It is not a review that is isolated to smoke-filled boardrooms and the enlightened. It must go to every corner of the country.”

Ramogkopa added that just one or two aspects of the review needed to be finalised before the plan can be presented to Cabinet and implemented.

Hefty price hike blocked — for now

Nersa head offices in Arcadia, Pretoria. Credit: Google Streetview

A recent, secretive settlement between Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) sparked severe criticism from the South African public and civil action groups.

Eskom and Nersa reached a quiet out-of-court settlement, enabling the state-owned power utility to recoup R54 billion through electricity price increases in 2026/27 and 2027/28, due to a Nersa mistake.

Civil action organisations AfriForum and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) slammed the entities for the secrecy surrounding the settlement, and highlighted that electricity is already unaffordable.

“Increased tariffs mean a person has less cash available to buy groceries, and in some instances, it becomes a bread-and-butter issue: electricity or food,” Outa executive director Stefanie Fick said.

She warned that increasing tariffs further puts local businesses at risk of shutting down and South Africa at risk of losing big business to other countries where it is easier to operate.

Fick also slammed the secrecy surrounding the settlement, describing it as unacceptable, and emphasising that Nersa’s decision-making should be transparent and allow for public comment.

AfriForum said the secrecy surrounding the settlement could be considered unlawful and unconstitutional.

It said it undermines the principles of transparency, accountability, and consumer protection that the regulator is constitutionally obligated to uphold.

The civil action group pressured Eskom to move its case with Nersa from the uncontested to the contested roll, which it agreed to do, temporarily blocking the settlement from proceeding in early October 2025.

The settlement between the two entities was set to be ratified by a Pretoria High Court order around that time.

“However, this move now creates the opportunity for AfriForum and other interested parties to join the case,” said AfriForum.