Most expensive coal power station ever built in the history of mankind

Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga cost nearly double to build than one on the Indonesian island of Java with similar output and which uses similar emissions scrubbing technology.

Kusile’s nameplate capacity is 4,800 MW, while the Paiton power station complex in Indonesia is rated for 4,945 MW. Both use flue gas desulphurisation scrubbers.

Besides the similarities in some technical specifications, comparing Kusile to Paiton is interesting for several other reasons.

Like Kusile, Paiton was fraught with controversy. Indonesia also ranks worse on Transparency International’s global Corruption Perceptions Index than South Africa.

However, it is also a challenging comparison because, unlike Kusile, which was built, owned, and operated by a single entity — Eskom — Paiton involves multiple parties.

The Paiton power complex actually comprises five different power stations constructed over the better part of two decades: Paiton I, Paiton II, Paiton III, PLN Paiton, and PLN Paiton Baru.

This extra complexity means Kusile should have an advantage in terms of cost and project length. Despite this, Paiton was still significantly cheaper, and each constituent power station’s construction was faster.

Energy sector analyst Chris Yelland, the MD of EE Business Intelligence, previously said he believed Kusile was “the most expensive coal-fired power station built in mankind’s history.”

Yelland’s estimate factored in the capital cost overruns at Kusile, the increased capitalised interest during delayed construction, and the cost to SA businesses due to increased load-shedding following the delays.

However, even excluding the cost of load-shedding, Kusile was an extremely expensive power plant project.

In February 2008, Eskom awarded contracts worth R31.5 billion to construct a coal-fired power station called “Project Bravo”, which it intended to complete in 2014.

Construction began in August of that year, a few months after South Africans were first introduced to rolling blackouts, which became known as load-shedding.

Upon completion, the Kusile power station would consist of six units, each contributing a capacity of 800MW.

Hitachi Power Africa was awarded the boiler contract worth R18.5 billion, and Alstom S&E received the turbine island works contract worth R13 billion.

However, inefficient project management, labour disputes, vandalism, and corruption contributed to numerous delays. By March 2017, all Eskom had to show for its Bravo Project was Unit 1 achieving commercial power.

Eskom synchronised Kusile Unit 2 to the national grid a few months later, but it would be more than three years before it reached commercial operation.

Unit 3 began commercial operation in early 2021, followed by Unit 4 in 2022 and Unit 5 in 2023. Unit 6 finally achieved commercial operation in September 2025.

All told, Kusile’s construction took 17 years and one month to complete at an estimated cost of R233 billion. Its original budget was R81 billion.

Kusile in South Africa vs Paiton in Indonesia

Indonesia’s Paiton project is much older, tracing back to 1989. Part of the financing for the initial phase of the power plant came from the World Bank, which delivered a report about the project.

“The Paiton plant was satisfactorily completed with only minor cost overruns, albeit about fifteen months behind schedule, due to late finalisation of the export credits, procurement delays and equipment problems,” it stated.

Based on available information, construction of the initial 800 MW phase began in 1993, and the plant entered commercial service in 1999.

Since then, the power complex has been expanded through four additional phases, bringing its total nameplate capacity to 4,945 MW. Some of the newer plants are privately run independent power producers.

This makes calculating the total cost of the complex challenging, as official financial information is not publicly available for each of the power plants.

However, in 2017, Paiton Energy issued a bond of $2 billion (R34.65 billion) and raised commercial debt of $754 million (R13.06 billion) from a consortium of banks to refinance existing senior debt.

Some of this debt was incurred in 2010 in connection with the Paiton-3 expansion. However, the refinancing also included debt related to the two units of Paiton-1 power station.

Added to available information about the cost of the original PLN Paiton and PLN Paiton Baru plants, and estimating the cost of Paiton II at $2 billion, results in a total of $6.3 billion (R109 billion).

Converting the $6.3 billion using the average 2012 dollar-to-rand exchange rate of R8 and compensating for inflation yields an even lower total estimated cost of R93.6 billion.

Regarding timeframes, the projects at Paiton each took around five years to complete on average.

Another way to compare the timelines is to consider that construction of Paiton’s first phase started in 1993, and the last project came into commercial operation in 2012.

Therefore, it only took Indonesia two years longer to build five different power station projects, each with its own financing to close and with gaps between builds, than it took Eskom to build one.