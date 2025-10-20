Permanent end to load-shedding in South Africa

Electricty and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramkgopa says South Africa’s new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is designed to ensure the country’s residents never experience load-shedding again.

Cabinet approved the IRP 2025, a revision of 2019’s IRP, last week. It envisions R2.23-billion being invested in energy infrastructure by 2042.

Ramokgopa said ensuring a stable power supply is critical to reviving the South African economy, which suffered during frequent electricity outages.

“There is no economy that grows if the lights are off, there is no industry that will locate in South Africa if we can’t guarantee them electricity that is available and of good quality and is affordable,” he said.

“We’re going to be deliberate and intentional in ensuring that we achieve conditions of energy security and this country will never again be subjected to load-shedding.”

He added that the IRP 2025 seeks to achieve this, while balancing supply and demand, and optimising Eskom’s environmental impact and the cost of supply.

The minister described the plan as the “single biggest investment programme of the post-apartheid era”.

The plan aims for nuclear and gas power to contribute 16% of total generation capacities in the next 14 years, compared to 3% currently.

Ramokgopa said that reliance on coal will drop to 27% from 58% over the same period. On the topic of nuclear generation, government plants to revive its modular nuclear reactor programme.

“Globally, there’s a trend of going nuclear. Fourteen of the world’s top financing institutions have committed, that indeed, they’re going to finance nuclear going into the future,” said Ramokgopa.

“So we’re not just restricted to a boutique, or a small grouping, of finance institutions.”

Regarding the minister’s insistence on making electricity more affordable, he has long argued that electricity is unaffordable for many South Africans.

“I’ve repeatedly made the point that electricity is unaffordable. It has now reached the point where the situation is untenable,” he said during Eskom’s latest State of the System media briefing.

Plan to slash electricity prices

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

Ramokgopa recently read Eskom the riot act over high electricity prices, emphasising that the era of double-digit electricity price hikes is over.

Speaking before the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, 16 October 2025, he committed to finalising his electricity pricing policy review by March next year.

“We are getting to a stage where we are able to find a price path,” said Ramokgopa.

He explained that finding a price path would increase confidence levels surrounding the government’s projections for future electricity price increases.

“We really want to get into the domain of price increases that are benchmarked relative to inflation,” he said.

Ramokgopa highlighted that Eskom’s electricity tariffs have increased by 937% since 2007, significantly higher than inflation which was 155% for the same period.

“I’ve made the point publicly. I’ve shared with Eskom that the era of double-digit price increases are over,” he added.

Ramokgopa previously said electricity increases had made it difficult for households to afford electricity, and that high electricity prices were one of the three headwinds facing Eskom and South Africa.

“Our intention is that, by the first half of next year, we will have concluded a review of the policy, with it requiring robust and thorough discussion,” said Ramokgopa.

“It is not a review that is isolated to smoke-filled boardrooms and the enlightened. It must go to every corner of the country.”

The minister said just one or two aspects of his electricity pricing policy review, which has been in the works awhile, needed to be finalised before it can be presented to Cabinet and implemented.