Eskom defends paying workers R1 million

Eskom says the radical increase in its average cost per employee since the early 1990s must be viewed in the context of its “evolution” over the past three decades.

The power utility recently published its 2025 Annual Report, revealing that its average employee received a total annual pay package over R1 million.

That cost includes salaries, overtime, medical benefits, leave, pension contributions, and training and development.

The average cost per employee in 2025 was 12.4% higher than in 2024. Coupled with Eskom’s employee headcount increasing 3.5%, the net employee benefit expense jumped 22.9% to R43.16 billion.

Since 1990, Eskom’s average cost per employee has increased 2,610%, compared with inflation of just 812% over the same period.

Had Eskom’s average pay increased in line with inflation, it should have been around R346,491 in 2025. The actual figure of R1,026,688 is around three times that amount.

MyBroadband asked Eskom for a more detailed breakdown of employee remuneration by salary brackets or pay levels and the median salary.

The power utility did not answer these questions but instead explained it had a “structured remuneration framework within the context of prevailing market benchmarks and internal equity principles”.

“Remuneration is managed within clearly defined categories, structured according to Eskom’s grading and occupational levels,” it said.

Eskom’s grading and occupation levels consist of the following:

Bargaining unit employees — Operational and technical roles remunerated in line with collective agreements and market-related scales. Managerial — Professionals and line managers remunerated within internal salary scales benchmarked annually against the market. Executive — Governed by Board-approved frameworks aligned to public sector and SOE benchmarks.

The power utility did not provide any details about the average or median salary for each of these categories.

When asked how many employees earned over R1 million, Eskom said it was not at liberty to disclose “individual” salaries except for prescribed officers, in accordance with prevailing market practice.

It should be emphasised that MyBroadband did not request the individual salaries of any Eskom employees. We only sought the number of employees earning over R1 million.

Several other state-owned entities publish the number of employees in each salary level, but Eskom keeps this under wraps.

Forced transparency coming

MyBroadband also asked Eskom how the increases could be considered reasonable when compared against inflation.

Eskom said its remuneration changes reflected a “shift in workforce composition, compliance with modern labour legislation, and the need to retain critical skills to sustain reliable electricity supply”.

The utility said its remuneration and benefits framework aimed to attract, retain and motivate skilled and high-performing workers, while being aligned with market benchmarks and shareholder expectations.

“Our approach balances financial sustainability with the need to reward excellence and support employee wellbeing,” the power utility said.

“Our remuneration strategy is underpinned by principles of fairness, transparency and alignment with Eskom’s turnaround objectives and subject to the conditions of the Eskom Debt Relief Act, 2023.”

The power utility said its remuneration framework also adhered to the King IV Code, the Companies Amendment Act, 2024, ensuring that remuneration adjustments were prudent and sustainable.

Eskom added its Human Capital and Remuneration Committee assured that remuneration practices were consistent with long-term strategy, workforce stability, risk appetite, and stakeholder expectations.

Impending changes to the Companies Act will force private and state-owned companies in South Africa to publish more details about employees remuneration.

This included the total remuneration in respect of the employee with the highest total remuneration and total remuneration in respect of the employee with the lowest total remuneration.

Other mandatory information will include the average total remuneration of all employees, the median remuneration.

Eskom will also have to share the pay gap showing the ratio between the total average pay of the top 5% highest-paid employees and the total average pay of the bottom 5% lowest-paid employees.