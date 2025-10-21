South Africa is wasting R250 billion a year

Virtual Energy and Power director and energy expert Clyde Mallinson said the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025’s obsession with gas and nuclear generation will cost South Africa unnecessarily.

Speaking to BizNewsTV, Mallinson described the inclusion of nuclear power in South Africa’s energy mix in the future as “bizarre”.

“It’s not good. It’s clinging to the past. It’s clinging to fossil fuels. It’s choosing the most expensive, most inflexible option when it comes to nuclear,” he said.

He likened nuclear energy being included in South Africa’s energy mix in 2040 to a retired rugby prop in a game of sevens.

“You need to be agile, flexible. By 2040, when the nuclear may or may not be built, we will have 90GW of solar, 60GW of wind, and 50GW of storage,” said Mallinson.

“Then we’ll have 5GW of nuclear stopping every 18 months for refuelling. It’ll be bizarre to have nuclear in the mix.”

Moreover, he explained that nuclear is the most expensive form of generation when compared to wind and solar.

“I did an analysis about six months ago and put an alternate plan together, that by 2040, would cost the country R250-billion per year less than the plan that’s just been gazetted,” said Mallinson.

He added that his plan incorporates battery energy storage, the price of which he says has fallen considerably over the past six months.

Part of the IRP 2025 involves reviving South Africa’s controversial nuclear reactor programme and stepping up the country’s reliance on gas to generate electricity.

The plan was approved by Cabinet on 15 October 2025, and according to electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, it envisions R2.23 trillion being invested in the country’s energy infrastructure by 2042.

The IRP 2025 aims for nuclear and gas power to contribute 16% of total generation capacity in the next 14 years. The energy sources currently contribute 3% to South Africa’s energy mix.

Over the same period, South Africa hopes to reduce its reliance on coal from 58% to 27%, in what Ramokgopa describes as the “single biggest investment programme of the post-apartheid era”.

Permanent fix for load-shedding

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s Minister of Energy and Electricity at Kendal Power Station

Ramokgopa said the IRP 2025 is designed to ensure a permanent end to load-shedding in South Africa by ensuring stable power supply.

He said this is critical to reviving the South African economy, which suffered during frequent load-shedding in recent years.

“There is no economy that grows if the lights are off, there is no industry that will locate in South Africa if we can’t guarantee them electricity that is available and of good quality and is affordable,” the minister said.

“We’re going to be deliberate and intentional in ensuring that we achieve conditions of energy security and this country will never again be subjected to load-shedding.”

Ramokgopa said the IRP 2025 seeks to achieve a permanent fix for load-shedding, while balancing supply and demand, and optimising environmental impacts and the cost of supply.

“Globally, there’s a trend of going nuclear. Fourteen of the world’s top financing institutions have committed, that indeed, they’re going to finance nuclear going into the future,” said Ramokgopa.

“So we’re not just restricted to a boutique, or a small grouping, of finance institutions.”

Another key aspect of the IRP 2025 is addressing electricity affordability in South Africa. Ramokgopa has long advocated for making electricity more affordable for the country’s residents.

“I’ve repeatedly made the point that electricity is unaffordable. It has now reached the point where the situation is untenable,” he said in Eskom’s State of the System briefing in September 2025.

More recently, speaking before the National Council of Provinces in mid-October 2025, the minister said he had read Eskom the riot act on electricity prices.

He added that he plans to finalise his review of South Africa’s electricity pricing policy by March 2026.

“We really want to get into the domain of price increases that are benchmarked relative to inflation,” said Ramokgopa.

He said Eskom’s electricity tariff increases have far outpaced inflation, with electricity prices increasing by 937% since 2007, compared to inflation at 155% over the same period.

“I’ve made the point publicly. I’ve shared with Eskom that the era of double-digit price increases are over,” the minister stated.