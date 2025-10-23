Buildings in South Africa must get a new certificate or face R5 million fine

Private businesses with commercial buildings 2,000m² or larger have until 7 December 2025 to register for an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC).

In a statement, Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy Samantha Graham-Maré said the process can no longer be delayed and urged building owners to initiate the process immediately.

The EPC is part of a move to promote energy efficiency in South Africa by the Department of Electricity and Energy and the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI).

“Since its launch in December 2020, 7,988 buildings have been registered, and 4,342 EPCs have been issued until 15 October 2025,” said Graham-Maré.

“Of these, Gauteng leads with 2,848 registrations and 1,871 issued EPCs, followed by the Western Cape with 2,331 registrations and 1,739 EPCs.”

She added that the Northern Cape has the fewest, with just 80 registrations and 14 issued EPCs, while registrations and issued EPCs in other provinces are as follows:

KwaZulu-Natal: 1,051 registrations, 348 EPCs

1,051 registrations, 348 EPCs Eastern Cape: 474 registrations, 111 EPCs

474 registrations, 111 EPCs Mpumalanga: 356 registrations, 74 EPCs

356 registrations, 74 EPCs Free State: 613 registrations, 94 EPCs

613 registrations, 94 EPCs Limpopo: 128 registrations, 50 EPCs

128 registrations, 50 EPCs North West: 107 registrations, 41 EPCs

Under the National Energy Act regulations for the mandatory display and submission of EPCs, all state-owned buildings 1,000m² or larger must register and publicly display EPCs by 7 December 2025.

The same applies to private commercial buildings 2,000m² or larger that fall under the A1, A2, A3, and G1 occupancy classifications.

For reference, the A1 occupancy classification applies to entertainment and public assembly sites, while A2 covers theatrical and indoor sports venues.

The A3 occupancy classification covers places of instruction, while G1 refers to office buildings. These require EPCs for the following reasons:

To display the building’s energy performance;

To serve as regulatory tools for targeting inefficient buildings and encouraging transformation towards energy efficiency; and,

As indicators for building owners to note and change their consumption patterns.

“In the long term, they promote the reduction of Greenhouse gas emissions through the implementation of energy efficiency interventions using reliable data from existing EPCs,” said Graham-Maré.

She warned business owners that the deadline would not be extended, adding that 116 more buildings had registered by 6 October 2025.

“But these additions do not take us close to the 60,000 registrations which we are aiming for,” she said.

Important information about EPCs

Samantha Graham, South Africa’s deputy minister of electricity and energy

The initial deadline for the mandatory display and submission of EPCs was set for 7 December 2022. However, the then-Department of Mineral Resources and Energy extended it to December 2025.

A second amendment was promulgated in August 2023, introducing the compulsory registration of buildings.

The amendment required building owners and accounting officers to register the type and size of their building on the National Building Energy Performance Register (NBEPR) by August 2024.

The purpose of an EPC is to measure a building’s energy efficiency, which is achieved by assigning the building a score from A to G — with A being the most efficient and G the least efficient possible.

“EPCs for buildings indicate how much energy is being used to operate a building,” SANEDI said.

This is based on measured energy consumption, which is compared to the maximum energy consumption provided for in SANC 10400 XA:2021 — a standard used as a reference for EPCs.

“The EPCs are developed in accordance with SANS 1544:2014, which is measured in kilowatt-hours per square metre of the total net floor area, per annum (kWh/m2/p.a),” SANEDI said.

EPCs are valid for a period of five years, and buildings must be re-assessed by an accredited inspection body to get a new certificate.

For buildings that fail to display the certificate, building owners or the presiding accounting officer will be in violation of the law and could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to R5 million, or both.