Important information about Eskom’s new rules for people with solar panels

South Africans with grid-tied or hybrid rooftop solar power systems who are not Eskom Direct customers should consult their municipalities for the criteria to register their systems.

Eskom recently announced it had scrapped the requirement that a professional electrical engineer or engineering technologist with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Ecsa) sign off on these systems.

SSEG customers are now only required to get an electrical certificate of compliance (CoC) and a basic embedded generation installation (EGI) report from two types of electricians.

Installation Electricians (IEs) or Master Installation Electricians (MIEs) registered with the Department of Labour are permitted to do this.

Only the most basic electrician qualification — Single Phase Tester — is not suitably qualified to ensure these systems are safe and technically sound.

Energy experts and civil society organisations said Eskom’s previous requirements added needless cost and complexity to solar installations, while also not being legally necessary.

The Electrical Contractors Association of South Africa (Ecasa) also previously told MyBroadband that IEs and MIEs were already allowed to sign off on solar power systems.

“According to the Electrical Installation Regulations 2009, an IE can work on any electrical installation, except for specialised or hazardous locations,” said Ecasa national technical advisor Grant Seeman.

“Similarly, an MIE is permitted to work on any installation, covering AC voltages up to 1,000 volts and DC installations up to 1,500 volts.”

While Eskom’s change of heart will save many people thousands of rands, it only applies to customers connected directly to its distribution network.

When it comes to small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) systems, the requirements for registration are set by the distributor.

Most South Africans get their electricity through a municipal utility, which prescribes the requirements for SSEG installations connected to their distribution network.

Municipalities have widely varying criteria and procedures for approval of these systems. While some also regard an IE or MIE’s CoC and supporting documents as sufficient, many do not.

Four biggest metros still demand engineer sign-off

The four biggest municipalities — Johannesburg, Cape Town, Ethekwini, and Tshwane — still require sign-off by a professional engineer, according to their latest published SSEG policies or application forms.

The cities of Joburg and Ethekwini specify that they require an Ecsa-registered electrical engineer (Pr BEng) or engineering technologist (Pr BEng Tech) to sign off on the PV commissioning form.

We could not find any record of an official SSEG policy in Tshwane online, despite reports that it had been approved.

The city’s SSEG application form also requires approval by an Ecsa-registered professional. However, it does not provide further details about the type of professional who can sign off on an installation.

The City of Cape Town is only slightly more lenient. For households, it allows sign-off by a professional engineering technician registered with Ecsa.

This is the only professional who can be registered with Ecsa with a B.Tech degree rather than a BEng or BEng Tech qualification.

Nonetheless, this is still a far more stringent requirement than the IE or MIE qualification that Eskom now accepts.

The table below summarises the level of qualification needed for sign-off on SSEG systems for customers connected to Eskom Direct, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Ethekwini, and Tshwane.

Power utility Minimum qualification allowed for sign off on residential system Cape Town Ecsa-registered professional technician Eskom Direct Master Installation Electrician

or Installation Electrician registered with the Department of Labour Ethekwini (Durban) Ecsa-registered professional electrical engineer or technologist Johannesburg Ecsa-registered professional electrical engineer or technologist Tshwane Ecsa-registered professional

No legal grounds for disallowing electrician sign-off

A work-in-progress solar power installation

The South African Local Government Association has acknowledged that the high cost of Ecsa-registered person sign-off was a barrier to residential customers registering their systems.

A small impending change to the SANS 10142-1 standard could also remove the last remaining grey area that has empowered distributors to require this.

The current standard includes a note that specifically excludes grid-tied or hybrid systems from approval by IEs or MIEs. This note is set to be removed.

However, notes in SANS are prescriptive and are for informational purposes only. They are not legal grounds for excluding systems connected behind the meter on a customer’s premises from sign-off.

The only legislation that applies in this instance is the Occupational Health and Safety Act and associated regulations, such as the Electrical Installation Regulations.