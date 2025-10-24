Eskom’s minimum salary is R18,475 per month

An analysis by MyBroadband shows that Eskom staff on the power utility’s lowest pay scale potentially earn salaries of R18,475 per month or R221,699 per year.

Eskom’s latest annual report showed it paid an average of R1.026 million per employee in 2025. This figure is calculated by dividing Eskom’s net staff expenses by its headcount.

The average was over 12% higher than in 2024 due to a 7% annual salary increase, the reintroduction of short-term incentives for high performance, and a bigger headcount.

Some have criticised using this metric for an indication of how much Eskom workers are earning, arguing that the salaries earned by top staff, such as executives, will skew the average upwards.

The combined remuneration of executives and board members was R94.217 million for 30 people, working out to an average of R3.14 million.

However, this remuneration accounts for just about 0.22% of the total R43.16-billion bill. If deducted from the total, the bill reduces to R43.065 billion.

Divided by the remaining 42,000 workers at the utility, the average still works out to R1.025 million. This would be the average cost of all other employees excluding executives and board members.

MyBroadband asked the power utility for more detailed breakdown of remuneration by salary bands and how many employees fall within each of these bands, but it would not provide this information.

Eskom also refused to disclose the proportion of its employees who earned over R1 million, arguing that disclosing individual salaries was not consistent with industry practice.

However, in 2018, Moneyweb obtained a confidential document from salary negotiations with unions for the bargaining unit.

Employees in this category make up about two-thirds of Eskom’s staff and includes operational and technical roles remunerated in line with collective agreements and market-related scales.

The document included a table with a breakdown of the minimum, midpoint, and maximum salaries in the 10 pay grades in that unit.

It showed that these workers earned between R135,930 and R595,410 per year or between R11,283 and R49,618 per month.

64% salary increases in 8 years

MyBroadband used the figures from Moneyweb’s report as a reference to calculate what the bargaining unit workers could be earning currently after Eskom’s eight salary adjustments.

Seven of these were above inflation. The only exception was for the period from July 2021 to June 2022, for which Eskom only granted a 1.5% increase.

However, Eskom was forced to return to above-inflation increases from July 2022, after workers downed tools in a strike that dumped the country into severe load-shedding.

That was despite Eskom’s generation, distribution, and transmission units being classified as essential services, making it illegal for these workers to strike.

Below is a summary of the salary increases granted to members of the bargaining unit since Moneyweb published the salary breakdown.

1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 — 7.5%

— 7.5% 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020 — 7%

— 7% 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 — 7%

— 7% 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 — 1.5%

— 1.5% 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023 — 7%

— 7% 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 — 7%, plus a once-off R10,000 payment

— 7%, plus a once-off R10,000 payment 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 — 7%, plus a once-off R10,000 payment

— 7%, plus a once-off R10,000 payment 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026 — 7%

The compounded increase over the last eight adjustments works out to roughly 64%. For reference, inflation over the same period was 44% or about 4.7% per year.

Applying the 64% increase to the data previously obtained by Moneyweb shows that the minimum annual salary of Eskom’s bargaining unit members has jumped from R135,390 to R221,699 per year.

On a monthly basis, the minimum salary has increased from R11,283 to R18,475. The midpoint monthly salary for the lowest pay grade has increased from R14,097 to R23,084.

Bargaining unit members on the highest pay grade are earning between R650,114 and R974,975 per year. That works out to a monthly salary between R54,176 and R81,248.

That suggests that many of the remaining third of Eskom workers, which will include managers and higher-level engineers, are earning well above the average of R1.026 million.

According to Eskom, these employees are remunerated within internal salary scales benchmarked annually against the market.

MyBroadband asked Eskom for feedback on our analysis’s accuracy, but it did not respond by the time of publication.