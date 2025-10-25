R400-million win for some people with solar power in South Africa

Energy expert Chris Yelland estimates that Eskom’s relaxation of small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) rules will save households with rooftop solar a combined R400 million in compliance costs.

Effective 1 October 2025, Eskom no longer requires a professional engineer or engineering technologist registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Ecsa) to sign off on residential solar systems.

The power utility now accepts a Certificate of Compliance (CoC) with a basic embedded generation report signed by a Master Installation Electrician or Installation Electrician registered with the labour departments.

The announcement came on the same day that Eskom met with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which has Yelland as its energy advisor.

The engagement was the second in recent months where the organisation discussed the power utility’s SSEG policies.

Outa previously met with the utility in early August 2025. Following that engagement, it recommended that households and businesses hold off on registering their systems.

The organisation regarded the registration and compliance requirements as irrational, unfair, anti-poor and discriminatory against customers who reduced or wanted to reduce their grid energy consumption.

The main issue was the need for an Ecsa-registered person to sign off on the system, which Outa argued went above the legal criteria of the Occupational Health Act and the Electrical Installation Regulations.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage explained that the requirement to have a qualified electrical engineer to conduct the approval and sign-off of residential SSEG installations was overkill.

Duvenage said the safety aspect of the installation was sufficiently covered by SANS 10142-1, the mandatory standard for safe wiring of low-voltage electrical installations.

Outa nonetheless described its first discussion with Eskom as constructive and said delegates from its distribution division agreed to respond to the various questions and representations in “due course.”

That meeting was followed by the second engagement, which preceded Eskom’s statement. Yelland believes Outa was “quite correct” in recommending registration of these systems for the time being.

Based on the estimated 40,000 Eskom customers who have unregistered rooftop solar and backup systems, Yelland argued Outa’s lobbying may have saved R40 million in unnecessary expenditure.

Yelland’s estimate is based on an average cost of R10,000 per customer, which could be considered very conservative.

The cost could vary greatly depending on the customer’s location and the engineer used, but several industry experts estimated it could cost upwards of R20,000.

Afriforum worried about ulterior motives

While Outa has welcomed Eskom’s adjustment, it seeks clarity on the registration requirements for commercial and agricultural customers with SSEG installations with capacities under 100kWp.

Another civil society organisation — Afriforum — also recommended that people refrain from registering their systems in July 2025.

The organisation sent Eskom a formal letter seeking clarity on the legal and regulatory framework for its mandatory registration of SSEG systems, which generated less than 100 kWp.

“After receiving no response, AfriForum sent a second letter and ultimately a legal letter to Eskom, which forced the utility to respond,” the organisation said.

Afriforum’s basis for discouraging registration was different from Outa’s. It argued that there was no statutory requirement for systems under 100kWp to register with their distributor.

Afriforum advisor for local government affairs, Deidrè Steffens, also questioned whether it would be practically feasible to reequire the handful of Ecsa-registered professionals to inspect installations.

Afriforum’s local government affairs manager, Morné Mostert, considered Eskom’s rules as an “attack” on people generating their own power and questioned whether it had an ulterior motive.

“The dark side of this argument is that Eskom wants its hands on people’s data — potentially for solar tariffs in the future,” Mostert said.

“We understand it from the perspective of Nersa wanting to use important strategic information that can have a big impact on South Africa, but we need to make sure it does not end up in Eskom’s hands.”

It should be emphasised that Eskom’s scrapping of the requirement for an Ecsa-registered person’s sign-off applies only to its direct customers.

South Africans with hybrid or grid-tied rooftop solar power systems in municipal supply areas must follow their distributors’ policies.

Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane, and Ethekwini all still require sign-off from an Ecsa-registered professional.