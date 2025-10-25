Ending load-shedding once and for all

The South African government and Eskom won’t declare the end of load-shedding until it has eradicated load reduction in the country, and the power utility has announced an intensified effort to end load reduction.

In a statement published on Friday, 24 October 2025, Eskom said it has stepped up its plans to end load reduction and increase Free Basic Electricity Registration.

“Eskom is stepping up efforts to eliminate load reduction by 2027 as South Africa’s electricity system stabilises,” it said.

“The Load Reduction Elimination Strategy, launched by electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, sets a clear roadmap to strengthen the country’s distribution network.”

The strategy outlines a path to address isolated areas that face a high risk of load reduction. Eskom said its plan to eliminate load reduction will impact 1.69 million customers, or 20% of its customer base.

“The targeted 1.69 million customers are supplied via 971 feeders, predominantly in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal,” it said.

It highlighted that, despite improvements in its generation performance, a temporary 529MW load reduction is implemented in some communities during the morning and evening peak demand periods.

“Ongoing electricity theft from illegal connections and meter tampering continue to cause equipment overload, leading to unsafe conditions, and in extreme cases, catastrophic equipment failure,” Eskom said.

Its aggressive push to end load reduction in South Africa follows a phased, three-pronged approach as follows:

Expanding Free Basic Electricity access — Eskom is prioritising the registration of eligible indigent households.

— Eskom is prioritising the registration of eligible indigent households. Accelerated rollout of smart meters — Eskom has rolled out 800,000 smart meters to date, with 6.2 million planned over the next three years. It plans to install an additional 577,000 by 2026, and complete the balance of the 1.69 million priority rollouts by 2027.

— Eskom has rolled out 800,000 smart meters to date, with 6.2 million planned over the next three years. It plans to install an additional 577,000 by 2026, and complete the balance of the 1.69 million priority rollouts by 2027. Deployment of Distributed Energy Resources — Eskom will install 250 Distributed Energy Resources to bolster supply in remote and high-demand areas over the next five years.

According to Eskom’s acting group executive for distribution, Agnes Mlambo, a combination of factors have enabled Eskom to drive the next phase of South Africa’s energy recovery.

These include stronger generation performance, competent teams on the ground, and the Load Reduction Elimination Strategy launched by Ramokgopa.

“By modernising and digitising the distribution network, and with the support of communities, we are building a safer, more reliable, and efficient electricity system for all South Africans,” said Mlambo.

“Over the next five years, Eskom will invest approximately R320 billion to sustain and modernise electricity infrastructure, including smart meters, with 14% allocated to distribution.”

She added that Eskom is fully prepared to implement the programme and that smart meters are being procured and delivered in tranches to avoid storage, theft, and damage risks.

South Africans don’t distinguish between load-shedding and load reduction

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy

While load-shedding and load reduction are mutually exclusive demand reduction mechanisms, many South Africans don’t make this distinction.

Many have also accused Eskom of using load reduction to mask the fact that it is implementing load-shedding in some areas of the country.

While Eskom has denied this, it isn’t surprising that residents impacted by load reduction assume they are being subjected to load-shedding, considering the way the reduction mechanism is implemented.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena recently explained that some residents face two bouts of five-hour power cuts daily due to load reduction.

Mokwena said the duration is based on the number of transformers Eskom sees blowing or being damaged.

“We do not want to implement load reduction, but we are forced to do that because of the issues of illegal connections and meter bypasses,” she said.

In February 2025, Sinan Energy CEO Mohamed Madhi said Eskom’s reliance on load reduction as a cover for load-shedding was prolonging South Africa’s power crisis.

He explained that, despite improvements in Eskom’s operational efficiency and electricity supply, there were still consistent periods of load reduction in some areas of the country.

“We should be very careful that load reduction must not be a cover for load-shedding because load reduction is a very different form of reducing power,” said Madhi.

“Load reduction, in its intended form, is not supposed to impact a specific demographic or a specific area other than for technical reasons.”

However, he explained that given the location and timing of load reduction in South Africa, there’s good reason to believe that Eskom has been using it to provide some cover for load-shedding.