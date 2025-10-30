Energy regulator wants key electricity pricing details kept secret in South Africa

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has told the Pretoria High Court that customers have no right to know what it costs municipalities to supply them with electricity.

Civil action organisation AfriForum challenged the approval of municipal electricity tariff hikes in court, arguing that submissions lacked proper cost-of-supply studies and sufficient public participation.

In its application, AfriForum requests that the energy regulator’s public participation process be declared invalid due to the lack of opportunities for the public to provide input.

It further requested that the court issue an interdict to ensure specified timelines for future public participation processes, to which three municipalities agreed.

“Nersa argued that cost studies do not need to be published with applications, as they are confidential, and that their technical nature ensures that only their expertise is sufficient to interpret them,” AfriForum said.

This prompted Judge Etienne Labuschagne to question how the public could be expected to provide valuable contributions without the necessary information — a question Nersa had no answer for.

The regulator also argued that, while there were flaws in its public participation process, they were not of a nature that the entire process should be declared invalid.

Nersa’s legal team stated that only 48% of municipalities had submitted their applications by the initial cut-off date, necessitating a timeline extension.

Should AfriForum’s application against the regulator succeed, Nersa will be forced to announce Eskom’s latest approved municipal electricity tariffs by 31 January 2026.

“AfriForum also requests that the final decision regarding tariff applications be submitted to Nersa by March 2026 to allow sufficient time for proper public participation,” it said.

“Nersa’s final decision on each municipality’s new tariffs must be finalised by 5 May.”

AfriForum also wants all applications to be published along with a cost study. In cases where municipalities do not submit a cost study, this should be made public.

“AfriForum’s legal team argued that Nersa is now a lapdog rather than a watchdog when it comes to municipalities,” said the organisation’s advisor on local government affairs, Deidré Steffens.

“Instead of regulating the energy sector and ensuring compliance with legislation, Nersa is now taking advantage of municipalities.”

Some applications approved before public comment periods ended

Morné Mostert, Manager of Local Government Affairs at AfriForum

AfriForum launched its legal challenge against Nersa in August 2025, after municipal electricity price increases took effect on 1 July.

AfriForum argued that the public wasn’t given sufficient time to comment on the submitted municipal tariff applications.

“The deadline for submitting applications was postponed time and again, but the time the public had to comment was not adjusted accordingly,” said Morné Mostert, Afriforum’s local government affairs head.

“In certain cases, the approval for increases appeared to have already been approved before the time for public comment had expired.”

Citing the Municipal Financial Management Act, AfriForum stated that a municipality is obligated to table its budget before the municipal council at least 90 days before the new financial year commences.

“Nersa’s application process only began on 26 March this year, a mere five days prior to when the first draft budgets were due to be tabled,” it said.

“This delay means that municipal councils this year had to consider and sometimes approve budgets before Nersa decided on their new electricity tariffs.”

This is problematic, given that municipalities are required to publish estimated tariffs, only to implement entirely different ones.

This isn’t the first time AfriForum has challenged municipal electricity price hikes. It was victorious, at least partially, in its legal case against Nersa last year.

In June 2024, the Gauteng High Court deemed that the regulator’s decision to consider applications without cost-of-supply studies was unlawful and invalid.

The civil action organisation has also applied to the court to enforce a 2022 court order, which declared price hikes for at least 100 municipalities unlawful and invalid.

AfriForum claimed that Nersa had considered municipal tariff applications that lacked the required cost-of-supply studies.

It approached the High Court in July 2024, requesting that customers be reimbursed following the invalid approval of municipal price hikes in July of that year. However, the application was dismissed.

Nersa welcomed the dismissal in December 2024. It said some decisions relating to the tariff applications would have been declared invalid.

“AfriForum was seeking to have the High Court judgment of 8 July 2024 implemented whilst the appeal process that was granted to Nersa by the Supreme Court of Appeal is underway,” it said.

“Had the court granted AfriForum’s order, certain decisions of the energy regulator on municipal tariff applications made in June 2024 would have been invalid.”

As the municipal hikes had already been in effect for several months, some municipalities would have faced a significant uphill battle as they may have had to reimburse customers.