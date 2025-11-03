South Africa’s big light bulb ban

South African retailers can no longer sell light bulbs with luminous efficiency lower than 90 lumens per watt (lm/W), which includes most compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) and incandescent bulbs.

Although the official ban kicked in on 24 May 2025, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition gave retailers until November 2025 to clear their stock of light bulbs that don’t meet its specifications.

Former trade and industry minister Ibrahim Patel published South Africa’s new light bulb regulations in May 2024.

Designed to enhance safety, performance, and energy efficiency, the new regulations effectively ban the use of CFL and incandescent bulbs in households.

The department’s specification set a minimum luminous efficiency figure of 90lm/W, which these types of bulbs struggle to meet.

This was confirmed by a MyBroadband analysis, which found that typical incandescent bulbs achieve figures of between 4lm/W and 12lm/W, while CFLs achieve 47lm/W to 70lm/W.

The regulations are being enforced in two stages, with the first beginning earlier this year and aiming to remove bulbs with a luminous efficiency of less than 90lm/W.

The second phase, which will ban light bulbs with a luminous efficiency of less than 105 lm/W, will take effect in March 2026.

Following the implementation of the first phase, MyBroadband noticed that many retailers still listed CFL and incandescent bulbs that didn’t meet the specifications on their online stores.

However, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition said the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) had extended the sales permit for these bulbs until November 2025.

“The regulator has been informed by some industry members that they still have old stock that needs to be depleted,” it told MyBroadband.

“In response, and to mitigate potential losses, the NRCS has decided to extend the sales permit until November 2025 for clients who still have remaining stock.”

However, the department emphasised that the extension only applied to stock obtained before the implementation of the new regulations and that it wasn’t a blanket sales permit.

“It is the responsibility of the manufacturer or importer to notify the NRCS of the remaining stock and formally request an extension,” it said.

“Applicants must indicate the remaining stock levels and provide proof that the products were either manufactured or imported before the compulsory specifications came into effect.”

The good news: household cost savings

Grant Pattison, Savvy Savers managing director and former Edcon and Massmart CEO

Savvy Saver managing director Grant Pattison shared his thoughts on the ban following the first phase’s implementation, describing it as a good and “obvious step”.

He said households that transition from incandescent and CFL lighting to LEDs will immediately realise cost savings.

According to Pattison, incandescent bulbs are roughly 10 times more power-hungry than LEDs, while CFLs consume roughly twice the power of LEDs.

Pattison explained that transitioning to LEDs will reduce the size requirements for photovoltaic systems for households seeking to reduce their reliance on the grid.

He added that the light bulb ban will effectively simplify shoppers’ choices when buying new light bulbs, as there will be just “one version of everything”.

“If you go down the aisles of DIY retailers or lighting retailers, the light bulb aisle is huge. You’ve got the option of incandescents, all with the same fittings that you find in the CFL sections,” said Pattison.

“And then you’ve got an enormous range of options in LEDs. So that category has grown in facings, stock holdings, and in complexity.”

He explained that retailers would likely experience a negative impact initially, but would ultimately reap the benefits in the long term.

According to Pattison, the new specifications will go a long way in reducing harmful waste in South Africa.

While incandescent bulbs have no risks associated with their disposal, CFLs contain mercury, which can be hazardous when improperly disposed of

In comparison, Pattison said LEDs are relatively simple, describing them as containing little chips, and adding that many devices with small chips are frequently disposed of.

“It won’t make any big difference,” he added.