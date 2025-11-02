André de Ruyter’s claim haunts Eskom

Eskom continues to burn diesel worth billions of rands to keep the lights on, substantiating the former chief executive André de Ruyter’s claims.

On Friday, 31 October 2025, Eskom provided an update on its operational performance, stating that the power grid remains stable.

It listed numerous positives, including a year-on-year reduction in unplanned outages, also known as the unplanned capacity loss factor (UCLF).

From 1 to 30 October 2025, the UCLF was reduced to 21.78%, a 2.73% improvement from 24.51% recorded during the same period last year.

It also celebrated 168 consecutive days without load-shedding, with only 26 hours of rotational power cuts recorded in April and May during this financial year.

However, one thing stood out. Eskom’s Open-Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) usage, which requires diesel to operate, increased over the last year.

Between 1 April and 30 October 2025, Eskom generated 1,023.67 GWh from OCGT plants, with a total diesel expenditure of R6.074 billion.

The 1,024 GWh from OCGT use is significantly higher than the 947.34 GWh generated using the open-cycle gas turbines the previous year.

The multi-billion-rand diesel spending and the higher OCGT use corroborate De Ruyter’s claims that this is why the lights are on.

In May 2024, he told delegates at the PSG Financial Services’ Annual Conference that, during his tenure, Eskom only had a diesel budget of around R6 billion a year.

“We were very aware of how we had to scrimp and save to use diesel very frugally and carefully,” he said.

Eskom now has a much higher diesel budget. “So, if the lights are on, well done, but they are on because we are pouring money into diesel at the rate of knots,” he said.

This is particularly concerning as Eskom promised the country that its improved performance from April 2025 would significantly reduce diesel expenditure.

Eskom missed its own Energy Availability Factor (EAF) targets

The reason Eskom is forced to burn billions of rands worth of diesel is that its generation fleet is not reliable enough to produce enough electricity consistently.

Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF), the percentage of time the power station was available for use when needed, shows where the problem lies.

The energy availability factor is a key indicator of a power utility’s reliability and operational efficiency.

Eskom stated that if its EAF improved to around 70%, load-shedding would be a thing of the past, and South Africa would achieve electricity security.

In October 2022, the Eskom board and former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan unveiled its EAF targets for the next three years.

They set an energy availability factor target of 60% by March 2023, 65% by March 2024, and 70% by March 2025.

On 22 January 2023, former Eskom chair Mpho Makwana said it would take two years to improve the energy availability factor from 58% to 70%.

In October 2024, Eskom reiterated its target to reach a 70% EAF by March 2025, which would ensure a stable energy supply while reducing diesel expenditure.

Eskom chairman Mteto Nyati also stated that their Generation Recovery Plan would be completed by 31 March 2025, marking the end of load-shedding.

Eskom missed these targets by a country mile. In May 2025, Eskom’s year-to-date EAF was 56.43%, down from 58.30% in the same period last year.

Eskom’s latest operational data revealed that its financial year-to-date energy availability factor was 63.06%, basically the same as last year.

Curiously, despite missing its own EAF target by such a large margin, the company celebrated its performance because it said it had ‘significantly improved’.

The significantly lower-than-expected EAF, which indicates poor reliability and operational efficiency, costs South Africans dearly.

Due to missing its own EAF targets, Eskom is forced to use open-cycle gas turbines, which are expensive to operate, to produce base-load power during peak times.

South Africa also still lacks sufficient electricity, especially affordable electricity, to fuel rapid economic growth.