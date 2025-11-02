Eskom creates massage salon for salary negotiators

Eskom set up a massage salon for union officials to use during wage negotiations, which kicked off in October, Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis has revealed.

In an article written for Afrikaans news publication Rapport, Du Plessis said that Eskom’s head negotiator announced at the commencement of the negotiations that a massage salon had been established on-site.

Thinking it was a joke, Du Plessis remarked that Eskom would be regularly sent back to “massage its offer” — a reference to a favourite turn of phrase of former NUM general secretary Frans Maleni.

However, the salon was real, and Du Plessis said the head negotiator for one of the largest trade unions reported for a massage before the wholly inappropriate offering was shut down.

Negotiations for salary increases started at a high temperature last month when the National Union of Mineworkers, the biggest union at Eskom, demanded as much as 15% before talks even began.

The National Union of Mineworkers represents about 15,000 employees in the state-owned power utility’s bargaining unit.

The wage demand, which is more than four times the rate of inflation, follows Eskom’s stabilisation of the power grid after years of record blackouts.

Eskom recently reported its first profit in eight years and plans to raise debt after relying on billions of rands of taxpayer bailouts. Inflation stood at 3.4% in September, according to Statistics South Africa.

Du Plessis explained that Eskom’s current three-year wage agreement was only set to expire on 30 June 2026. However, the process was accelerated because Eskom wants to review union recognition agreements.

This comes after Eskom’s transmission division was separated from the main company into the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA).

Eskom has proposed that each of its unbundled and legally separated entities establish its own union recognition agreements.

Respect for Dan Marokane

Dan Marokane, Eskom CEO

Du Plessis explained that this was despite an undertaking from Eskom CEO Dan Marokane that there would only be one union recognition agreement under Eskom’s holding company.

However, Eskom’s negotiating team argued that Marokane did not have a mandate to make such a promise to the unions.

The unions remained unconvinced with this reasoning, and Du Plessis said they initially demanded that Marokane himself attend the meeting to explain.

However, he said Solidarity realised this would be embarrassing for Marokane, who was an engineer and not a labour expert.

“At least he is a skilled engineer with an MBA who has succeeded in ending load-shedding and making Eskom profitable,” said Du Plessis.

“Marokane’s relationship with the unions is markedly better than that of his predecessors. He has regular conversations with unions about strategic Eskom developments at their offices.”

Du Plessis described Marokane’s approach to unions as fresh and unique. He also said Marokane appears to be unaware of his negotiators’ antics.

“Eskom’s HR department is driving its own agenda to weaken unions’ influence within the current centralised structure through having recognition and negotiation occur at the entity level,” said Du Plessis.

Eskom’s last wage negotiations were disastrous, leading to a deadlock, protests, and sabotage that plunged South Africa into (officially) Stage 6 load-shedding — something the utility likely does not wish to repeat.

However, Du Plessis highlighted another curiosity that occurred at the outset of the talks. Eskom’s lead negotiator reminded attendees about the deadlock-breaking mechanism.

“According to this arrangement, the general secretaries of the three recognised unions and Dan Marokane must meet as mandate-givers whenever a deadlock about a substantive issue arises, to find a solution.”

Currently, Eskom recognises three unions: the National Union of Mineworkers, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, and Solidarity.