Private South African companies planning to create four times more power than Eskom’s entire fleet

Eskom’s contribution to South Africa’s electricity supply could plunge over the next decade, according to the National Transmission Company of South Africa’s (NTC’s) 2025 Renewable Energy Grid Survey.

The survey found that Eskom and major independent power producers plan to build roughly 283 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable capacity over the next decade.

The envisioned contracted capacity from these projects — the amount of power they can deliver to the grid — is approximately 220 gigawatts (GW).

That is over four times greater than the total capacity of Eskom’s existing fleet, which generates over 85% of its power from coal.

Of the 673 planned projects, just 20 will come from Eskom. The power utility plans to expand its supply by only 20GW, which amounts to approximately 7% of the total contracted pipeline capacity.

Eskom will also be decommissioning several coal power stations over the next decade to meet stricter emissions regulations and reduce its overall environmental impact.

Even if it delays the shutdown of all power stations previously scheduled to go dark by 2035, its total contribution is set to decline significantly.

With roughly 70GW between its existing and planned capacity, its capacity will make up roughly a third of the country’s electricity supply, down from well over 90%.

It should be emphasised that the data collected in the survey is for projects that are not guaranteed to be installed.

However, it is noteworthy that a substantial 72GW of the projects are currently at an advanced development level, which means they are ready to come online within three years.

These projects have received environmental approval and already have a signed power-purchase agreement (PPA) in place or a PPA close to being signed.

Another 45 GW of projects are under development, with a draft Environmental Impact Report or Basic Assessment Report submitted and feasibility studies completed or at an advanced stage.

The primary challenge will be to ensure there is sufficient transmission grid capacity available for the projects to connect to the grid.

Batteries to the rescue

The primary generation technologies in the planned builds are PV solar power and wind. A substantial portion of these are set to come with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Among the biggest concerns with solar and wind power plants is that their peak capacities are not instantly dispatchable, and generation can fluctuate greatly depending on weather conditions.

While South Africa has an abundance of solar and wind power, heavy reliance on such unpredictable technologies without upgrading ancillary services could destabilise the grid.

Batteries can store excess energy for periods when production exceeds demand, allowing for dispatching during peak periods or when renewable power generation is insufficient.

In the past, the high cost of batteries made them too expensive to add without the levelized cost of generation of renewable power over a plant’s lifetime being far higher than that of coal or gas power.

That made these technologies less attractive to private companies and governments looking to provide cost-effective electricity.

However, this has begun to change in recent years, especially with the development of large-scale solar power plants.

A recent study by Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute found that solar PV with BESS was as cost-effective as coal and gas power plants in sunny countries.

This is primarily because the price of lithium-ion batteries has declined by roughly 89% since 2010, mainly due to a surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

Based on the latest feedback to the NTCSA’s survey, Eskom and private electricity producers plan to add batteries with a combined output of approximately 47GW.

That would put the generating capacity of the batteries alone roughly on par with Eskom’s total generating capacity in 2025.

It is important to emphasise that the planned capacity above excludes small-scale embedded generation systems installed behind the meter in households and businesses.

The estimated combined capacity of these installations exceeded 7.3 GW in August 2025, surpassing the total capacity of utility-scale solar and wind power by that time.