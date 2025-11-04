ANC’s new energy plan for South Africa can cause serious problems

Political and economic expert Dr Frans Cronje warns that the ANC’s energy plan, which focuses on green energy, is misguided and can cause problems for the country.

A better option to ensure South Africa’s energy security is to refurbish Eskom’s existing coal fleet, which has sufficient generation capacity to meet the country’s needs.

Cronje shared his views during a discussion on The Common Sense’s Makin’ Sense podcast last week.

He referenced the former ANC government’s plan to transition South Africa away from coal and move to wind and solar power.

“The plan was to let Eskom’s coal fleet run down into a green transition. The result was absolutely catastrophic,” he said.

Cronje explained that Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) had plummeted due to a lack of investment in its coal-fired power stations.

When the ANC took over Eskom after the 1994 elections, Eskom’s EAF was around 80%. It declined to around 50% during the power utility’s lowest point.

The lack of a reliable energy supply led to slow economic growth in South Africa, which, in turn, contributed to increased unemployment and poverty.

According to Cronje, this was one of the primary reasons the ANC lost significant support in the 2024 general election.

Even before the election challenges, the ANC realised that it needed to act, and appointed a new energy minister and Eskom chief executive.

Under the guidance of Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, matters improved.

There was a strong focus on fixing Eskom’s coal-fired power stations, which helped alleviate load shedding and create a more efficient power utility.

For the first time in years, South Africans had a reliable energy supply and did not have to check daily schedules to see when they would have electricity.

The government’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy

Last month, Ramokgopa unveiled South Africa’s new energy strategy via the updated Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025.

The government plans to invest R2.2 trillion, which is about 30% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), in a comprehensive energy transformation strategy.

The plan focuses on improving grid stability, ensuring energy security, and transitioning to a low-carbon economy by 2050.

It aims to add 105,000 MW of new generation capacity by 2039, with a significant focus on renewable energy.

By 2039, the government wants to add 105,000 megawatts of new generation capacity, effectively building Eskom “two and a half times” its current size.

Key highlights include 11,270 megawatts of solar photovoltaics (PV), 7,340 megawatts of wind energy, and 6,000 megawatts of gas-to-power by 2030.

“Now that we have turned the corner on load shedding, we are addressing the future,” Ramokgopa said during a media briefing.

He stressed that the government remains committed to transforming South Africa’s energy landscape and creating economic opportunities.

Eskom welcomed the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025, which will transition South Africa from high-carbon to low-carbon energy sources.

It said the IRP 2025 provides a clear investment framework for the supply of electricity needed to accelerate economic growth.

The ANC’s misguided energy plan

Political and economic expert Dr Frans Cronje

Cronje argued that the immediate transition from coal to renewable power is misguided and highly complex to achieve.

Wind and solar power are not constant, and these plants have energy availability factors of around 20%, he said.

He highlighted that replacing the current coal-based power generation with green energy is a vastly complex and difficult engineering project.

“When you drill deeper into the Integrated Resource Plan 2025, it becomes even more troubling,” he said.

He highlighted that with the high green energy mix, the installed capacity will differ significantly from the actual capacity.

As the sun only shines during the day and the wind only blows during unpredictable periods, the capacity factor will be much lower than that of coal stations.

A power plant’s capacity factor is the ratio of the actual energy it produces over a period of time to the maximum possible energy it could have produced at full capacity.

Coal and nuclear plans, if they are well run, can have capacity factors of between 70% and 90%, he said.

“The capacity factor for solar and wind power plants goes down to 20% and it is very volatile,” he said.

Another problem is that the current electricity grid in South Africa does not support the new wind and solar plants.

“You will have a grid, which has not yet been built, with power from wind and solar plants, which have not been built,” he said.

“This system will be supported by gas power plants, which have also not been built. It will all be financed by money which has not been budgeted.”

Financing this enormous project will drive South Africa’s debt to levels which will seriously damage South Africa’s economy.

“Even if it were technically possible and the money was available, the project is so complex that only brilliant engineers and administrators could pull it off,” he said.

A more straightforward and realistic option is to refurbish Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power stations, which will significantly improve their performance.

“Those power plants are already connected to the grid, which has been built for the country’s coal fleet. There is enormous surplus capacity on that grid,” he said.

The cost of doing this will also be much lower than the more complex and even unrealistic Integrated Resource Plan 2025.