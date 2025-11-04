Win for electricity prices in South Africa

The Pretoria High Court has ruled in AfriForum’s favour in its legal fight against South Africa’s energy regulator for failing to follow proper process in approving municipal electricity price hikes.

Judge Etienne Labuschagne ruled against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa’s) argument that cost studies shouldn’t be published with tariff applications.

He found that all applications must have a cost study linked to them, and if a municipality fails to submit one, Nersa must stipulate as such.

Labuschagne issued his ruling on Friday, 31 October 2025, declaring Nersa’s approval of tariff hikes without cost-of-supply studies unconstitutional.

“The Pretoria High Court today ruled in the interest of electricity consumers by upholding AfriForum’s position that Nersa did not follow proper processes in approving municipal electricity tariffs,” said AfriForum.

“The case was won with costs, and the court also granted AfriForum’s request for an interdict for specified timelines for future public participation processes.”

It added that the new timelines will ensure there is no shortage of public participation opportunities in determining municipal electricity tariff hikes.

The court ruling specifies that Nersa must announce the Eskom prices at which municipalities must purchase power by 31 January 2026.

The final decision regarding tariff applications must be submitted by March 2026 to allow sufficient time for public participation, and Nersa’s final decision must be finalised by 5 May 2026.

However, it is worth noting that the court order is provisional. Judge Labuschagne issued a rule nisi with a return date of 18 November 2025.

All interested parties, including 158 municipalities, have until that date to submit reasons as to why the timelines should not be approved.

“However, this rule does not overturn the decision on the constitutionality of Nersa’s processes,” AfriForum stated.

AfriForum manager for local government affairs, Morné Mostert, described the court ruling as a victory for every person who pays for electricity in South Africa.

“This ruling ensures that Nersa follows a process where consumers can have a proper and fair say in municipal electricity tariff increases and that Nersa and municipalities cannot pull the wool over consumers’ eyes,” he said.

“AfriForum is confident that these fixed timelines will bring renewed stability to electricity tariff adjustments.”

AfriForum advisor on local government affairs, Deidré Steffens, said that Nersa, as a regulator, should ensure that municipalities act within the framework of relevant legislation.

“They clearly test the limits of the law, but if they cross the line, AfriForum will ensure that action is taken against the regulator,” she added.

Nersa wanted key electricity pricing details kept secret

During the legal battle, Nersa told the Pretoria High Court that consumers have no right to know what it costs municipalities to supply them with electricity.

“Nersa argued that cost studies do not need to be published with applications, as they are confidential, and that their technical nature ensures that only their expertise is sufficient to interpret them,” said AfriForum.

This prompted Judge Labuschagne to question how the public could be expected to provide valuable contributions without the necessary information. Nersa could not answer the question.

AfriForum launched its legal challenge against the regulator in August 2025, following the implementation of municipal electricity price increases on 1 July.

It said the public wasn’t given sufficient time to comment on submitted municipal electricity tariff applications.

“The deadline for submitting applications was postponed time and again, but the time the public had to comment was not adjusted accordingly,” said Mostert.

“In certain cases, the approval for increases appeared to have already been approved before the time for public comment had expired.”

AfriForum cited the Municipal Financial Management Act, explaining that municipalities must table their budgets before the municipal council at least 90 days before the new financial year commences.

“Nersa’s application process only began on 26 March this year, a mere five days prior to when the first draft budgets were due to be tabled,” it said.

It added that the delay meant that municipal councils had to consider and sometimes approve budgets before Nersa decided on their electricity tariff adjustments.

This is problematic, given that municipalities are required to publish estimated tariffs, only to implement entirely different ones.

AfriForum has been taking Nersa to task over its municipal price hikes in recent years. It launched a legal challenge against the municipal tariff adjustments approved in 2024.

The Gauteng High Court deemed that the regulator’s decision to consider applications without cost studies was unlawful and invalid.

AfriForum also applied to the court to enforce a 2022 order, which declared price hikes for at least 100 municipalities unlawful and invalid.

The civil action organisation claimed that Nersa considered municipal tariff applications without the required cost studies.

It applied to the High Court in July 2024, requiring that customers be reimbursed following the invalid approval of municipal electricity price adjustments in July of that year.

However, the court dismissed its application, a decision Nersa welcomed in December 2024. It said some decisions relating to the tariff applications would have been declared invalid.

“AfriForum was seeking to have the High Court judgment of 8 July 2024 implemented whilst the appeal process that was granted to Nersa by the Supreme Court of Appeal is underway,” the regulator said.

“Had the court granted AfriForum’s order, certain decisions of the energy regulator on municipal tariff applications made in June 2024 would have been invalid.”

Had AfriForum’s request been approved, municipalities likely would have faced significant challenges as they’d have had to reimburse customers after the hikes had already been in effect for several months.