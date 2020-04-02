Almost 90% of tech-savvy South Africans shop online.

This was one of the findings of the 2020 Online Shopping Survey conducted by MyBroadband.

1,010 MyBroadband readers took part in the survey, and the results provide a good overview of the South African online shopping market.

Of the respondents, 87% said they shopped online. The graph below shows the favourable response.

These results follow the US market experiencing strong ecommerce growth and Black Friday online sales.

A record $7.4 billion was reached in US online sales during Black Friday 2019 – making it the second-biggest US online sales day ever.

It was a close second to 2018 Cyber Monday in the US, which reached $7.9 billion in online sales.

Shoppers increasingly favour buying online from the start of the holiday season rather than waiting for Cyber Monday as they may have a few years ago, noted Bloomberg.

Why people do not shop online

The 13% of local users who said they do not shop online were then asked why this was the case.

Of this small group, 26% said they do not trust online payment systems, while 24% said they do not trust online shopping sites.

20% of these users stated they do not know how to shop online.

The graph below details the results of this question.

Online shopping in 2020

The group of non-online shoppers were also asked if they planned to shop online in 2020.

Despite their previous statements of apprehension, 56% said they intended to shop online this year.

The graph below shows their response to this question.