What time South Africans wake up to work from home

The majority of tech-savvy South Africans wake up between 06:00 and 08:00 to work from home.

This is according to the results of MyBroadband’s Working from Home 2020 Survey, which was conducted in April 2020.

2,348 MyBroadband readers took part in the survey, providing excellent insight into the tech-savvy segment of the market.

34% of respondents who are working from home said they wake up between 06:00 and 07:00 to start their work day. 31% of respondents working from home said they wake up between 07:00 and 08:00.

South Africa’s national lockdown will run until the end of April, which means many South Africans will be required to work from home until restrictions are lifted.

For businesses which cannot operate from home, such as restaurants, staff have been sent home – often without pay.

Economists have estimated that the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown will see South Africa lose 1 million jobs in 2020 – with thousands of businesses set to close permanently.

Working from home

Of the people who took part in the survey, 87% said they are working from home during the national lockdown.

Of those who are not working from home, many said they were essential services workers.

Waking up

The large majority of respondents said they wake up between either 06:00 and 07:00 or 07:00 and 08:00 to start their “work from home” day.

15% said they wake up between 05:00 and 06:00, while 13% said they wake up between 08:00 and 09:00.

Hours per day

Respondents working from home were also asked how many hours they work per day.

The majority – 26% – said they worked between 8-9 hours each day.

21% said they worked between 7-8 hours each day, while 16% said they worked over 9 hours each day.

A small percentage – 3% – said they only worked for 1-2 hours per day at home.

Now read: Vodacom CEO donates a third of his salary to fight coronavirus