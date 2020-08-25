MTN Business App of the Year Awards – Enter now

Entries are now open for the MTN Business App of the Year Awards, the premier app development competition in South Africa.

The MTN Business App of the Year Awards celebrates local talent and disruptive thinkers, and have been held on an annual basis since 2012.

A selection of prizes is on offer, as well as extensive publicity and media exposure for all entrants, finalists, and winners.

“If you’ve developed an app, launched it to the market, and your solution is gaining ground with users in your industry, get the recognition you deserve by entering the MTN Business App of the Year Awards,” said MTN.

“Previous winners have gone on to launch their apps internationally, been acquired by blue chip corporates, and have become well-known South African digital products in their own rights.”

There is a range of categories which can be entered, which cater to different solutions across the app industry, including:

Best Enterprise Solution

Best Consumer Solution

Best Gaming Solution

Most Innovative Solution

Best Incubated Solution

Best Women in STEM Solution

Best South African App

Best Breakthrough Developer

The People’s Choice Award

Best Youth App

Other categories include sector-specific awards for education, agriculture, finance, and health.

How entries are judged

Submissions must be complete to the point where judges can use and inspect the app’s full capabilities, although it does not necessarily have to be published on an app store.

Apps are judged over two days, which comprise an interactive assessment and a presentation.

On the first day, the judging panel tests out the entrant’s application and scores it according to a number of criteria.

After this, entries are shortlisted and must conduct a 15-minute presentation in front of the judges on the second day.

Three finalists are then selected per category, with the winner being announced at the main awards event on 29 October 2020.

The deadline for entries into the MTN Business App of the Year Awards is 29 September 2020.

Interested developers and companies can visit the MTN Business App of the Year Awards website to enter the competition.