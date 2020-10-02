What’s Next – In conversation with Doug Woolley

Dell Technologies South Africa Managing Director Doug Woolley is focused on equipping companies with the tools they need to survive and prosper in an increasingly digitised economy.

He is keenly aware of the ever-evolving digital challenges that companies across various sectors are facing and believes it is critical that businesses are prepared and agile.

Woolley is focused on positioning data storage provider Dell Technologies at the forefront of digital transformation in South Africa by drawing on the American multinational company’s vast resources to deliver a portfolio of digital services tailored to the local market.

In this What’s Next interview, presented by Intel and Dell Technologies, Woolley discusses why digital transformation is important for South African businesses.

He explains the key elements that businesses need to consider when embarking on their digital transformation journey, as well as the benefits digital transformation provides.

He also uses research conducted by Dell and Intel to discuss how well South African companies are currently doing on their digital transformation journeys.

