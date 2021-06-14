What’s Next – Pinnacle’s Ricky Pereira on the importance of data storage and protection

Ricky Pereira is a leading ICT distribution expert serving as the Dell Technologies Enterprise Business Unit Manager at Pinnacle, a leading ICT distribution company and authorised distributor for Dell Technologies in South Africa.

Pereira is an experienced technical operations professional with a demonstrated history of working in the information and technology services industry.

Before his appointment as Unit Manager at Pinnacle, he worked as a Dell Technologies Solutions Architect, where he was responsible for designing infrastructure solutions.

In this episode of What’s Next, Pereira discusses how the pandemic accelerated the demand for enterprise solutions and how Pinnacle had adapted to fulfil this demand.

He also shares important factors to consider when looking for data storage and protection solutions.

Pereira explains why businesses can trust Pinnacle to ensure the safety and reliability of their data and where he sees enterprise solutions moving in the next few years.

The full interview with Ricky Pereira is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.