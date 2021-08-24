What’s Next – Nihilent’s Sabahat Kazi on the future of SAP BTP

In this What’s Next interview with Nihilent, Sabahat Kazi gives insight on the iVEN and iDEAL solutions and how Nihilent is connecting the supply chain for customers and vendors.

Sabahat Kazi is an experienced SAP expert and the Global Head of ERP at Nihilent – a global consulting and services company.

He is also the CEO and founder of Intellect Bizware Services, the SAP business unit of Nihilent.

In this interview, Sabahat shares how SAP is positioning its Business Technology Platform (BTP) and he gives insight into the adoption of BTP by SAP customers.

He talks through the decision process of customers looking to adopt SAP BTP and he explains what has changed for SAP partners like Nihilent with SAP BTP.

The full interview with Sabahat Kazi is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.