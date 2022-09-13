We used Gmail on a Huawei smartphone – Here’s how it works

Huawei smartphones do not support Google Mobile Services (GMS), but this does not mean you cannot access your favourite Google applications.

Huawei has implemented its own Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) alternative that allows you to use almost every Google application on your smartphone.

One of the most popular Google applications is Gmail — the ubiquitous email service used by millions worldwide.

We decided to use a Huawei Y7P to see how easy it is to access our Gmail account’s inbox and outbox on a Huawei smartphone.

These steps apply to any other Huawei smartphone using HMS — you only need the native Huawei Email app.

Step 1: Open Huawei Email > Add account > Sign in with Google.

Step 2: Allow Huawei Email to access your Google Account.

Once you have completed these two steps, you can send and receive emails via Gmail on your Huawei smartphone.

We were impressed with how simple this process was — and we were impressed with the Huawei App, too.

It boasts a simple layout that is easy to navigate and supports dark mode if this is your preference.

There is also support for multiple email accounts, and you will receive real-time push notifications for each of these accounts.

You can also filter your emails to only see unread or flagged emails, and emails with attachments.

These attachments can be viewed from within the app and can then be included as attachments.

Overall, we were surprised by the simplicity of linking our Gmail account to Huawei Email.