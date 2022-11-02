How to download Google Maps on your Huawei smartphone

Huawei doesn’t support Google Mobile Services (GMS), but there are still ways to download your preferred Google apps.

This is thanks to Huawei App Gallery, which allows you to use almost every Google application on your Huawei device – including Google Maps.

We tested out how easy it is to install Google Maps on a Huawei smartphone using AppGallery – here are the steps we took.

Step 1: Go to Petal Search

Step 2: Select Top Apps

Step 3: Find Google Maps and select Install

Note: You will be taken to the APKPure website – this is normal.

Step 4: Tap Download

Step 5: Tap Install after the APK finishes downloading

An alternative to Google Maps

Huawei has also built its own GPS app tailored specifically to its smartphones.

Petal Maps is easy to install and offers thorough turn-by-turn navigation that is driven by real-time traffic data.

The app has speech notifications which are available in a wide range of languages, including English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Mandarin.

The app also allows you to zoom in and out of your map using air gestures on supported phones to offer an extra layer of safety.