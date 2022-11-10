How to download WhatsApp on your Huawei smartphone

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in South Africa and is used by most South Africans on a day-to-day basis.

While Huawei smartphones do not have Google Mobile Services, they do still support WhatsApp thanks to Huawei AppGallery.

We tested how easy it was to download WhatsApp from the AppGallery and detailed this process below.

While a Huawei Y7P was used during testing, the steps will work with any Huawei device.

Step 1: Open Huawei App Gallery and search for WhatsApp

Step 2: Tap Get

You will then be redirected to the WhatsApp APK on the official WhatsApp page.

Step 3: Tap Download now

After tapping Download now, a pop-up will appear at the bottom of the screen – tap Download to begin the download.

Step 4: Tap Install

Once the download is complete, all that’s left to do is tap install to finish setting up the app.

With WhatsApp now installed, you can sign into your existing WhatsApp account or create a new one.

You’re all set — enjoy all the features offered by WhatsApp on your Huawei smartphone.

Now read: WhatsApp launches massive update to Groups