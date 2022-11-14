How to use Facebook and Instagram on Huawei smartphones

Huawei smartphones have developed a reputation for offering the best performance and features at great prices.

They also support all of your favourite popular apps, which are easily downloadable through the Huawei AppGallery.

This includes all of your favourite social media apps — Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Here’s how you can download these apps onto your Huawei smartphone and keep up to date on the latest trends and news.

Facebook

Downloading Facebook is made simple by the Facebook APK — here’s how it works.

Open the Huawei AppGallery app.

Type “Facebook” into the search bar and tap enter.

Choose the official Facebook entry and tap on the browser you wish to download the app with.

After arriving on the official download page, the download should begin immediately. Otherwise, you can press to start it manually.

Once the app has finished downloading, tap “Open” and enjoy using Facebook.

Instagram

Instagram is even simpler to install. Here’s how to do it.

Open the Huawei AppGallery app.

Type “Instagram” into the search bar and tap enter.

Choose the Instagram entry and tap “Install”.

Once the app has finished downloading, tap “Open” and enjoy using Instagram.

Twitter

Twitter is just as easy as Instagram to install. Here’s how it works:

Open the Huawei AppGallery app.

Type “Twitter” into the search bar and tap enter.

Choose the official Twitter entry and tap “Install”.

Once the app has finished downloading, tap “Open” and enjoy using Twitter.

Huawei smartphones can run all of your favourite social media platforms so you can stay in contact with your friends and fans – simply search for the apps in the Huawei AppGallery.