How to stream with Netflix and YouTube on your Huawei smartphone

Huawei smartphones are a South African favourite thanks to their performance, affordability, and wide range of supported apps.

They are equipped with the HUAWEI AppGallery, which features app categories such as business, education, shopping, entertainment, finance, and many more.

You can also access the world’s most popular streaming apps on the HUAWEI AppGallery — including YouTube and Netflix.

We show you how easy it is to install these apps on your Huawei smartphone, below.

YouTube

YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming platforms in the world, and had 24 million users in South Africa last year, according to BusinessTech.

Here’s how to install it:

Open the Huawei AppGallery app. Type “YouTube” into the search bar and tap “Search”. Tap “open” on the YouTube quick app and login your account or tap “install” YouTube Vanced helper entry to download the app. Once complete, open the app and enjoy using YouTube.

Netflix

Netflix is a family favourite for watching movies and series, and an essential for many South Africans.

Here’s how to install it:

Open the Huawei AppGallery app. Type “Netflix” into the search bar and tap “Search”. Tap “Install” on the Netflix entry and your download will begin automatically. Once complete, open the app and enjoy using Netflix.

Huawei smartphones can run all the popular video player and entertainment apps — simply search for the apps in the Huawei AppGallery.

Now read: Netflix lets you log unwanted users out of your account remotely