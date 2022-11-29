Gaming and banking on your Huawei smartphone — Here’s how it works

Huawei’s smartphones offer great performance and features at the best prices – which is why they’re so popular in South Africa.
Huawei’s smartphones all use the Huawei AppGallery, an app store that makes it easy to download all of your favourite apps – including South Africa’s biggest banking apps and a wide selection of the top mobile games.
We detail how you can download these apps, below.
FNB Banking app
The Huawei AppGallery supports a range of South African banking apps – including the FNB Banking app, which has over 9 million installs.
Here’s how you can download this popular banking app:
- Open the Huawei AppGallery app.
- Type “FNB Banking App” into the search bar and tap enter.
- Choose the official FNB Banking App and tap “Install.”
- Once the app has finished downloading, tap “Open” and enjoy using it.
If you want to download a different banking app, simply switch out “FNB” for the bank of your choice in step 2, and then follow the same process.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)
Huawei AppGallery supports a large range of popular mobile games – including the smash-hit battle royale title PUBG Mobile, which has over 3 million installs from the Huawei AppGallery.
To play this popular title on your Huawei smartphone, simply do the following:
- Open the Huawei AppGallery app.
- Type “PUBG MOBILE” into the search bar and tap enter.
- Choose the official PUBG Mobile entry and tap “Install.”
- Once the app has finished downloading, tap “Open” and enjoy playing PUBG.
If there is a different game you would like to play, simply switch out “PUBG” for the title of your choice in step 2 and follow the rest of the steps.
Simply search for finding your financial banking apps and gaming apps in the Huawei AppGallery.
