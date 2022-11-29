Gaming and banking on your Huawei smartphone — Here’s how it works

Huawei’s smartphones offer great performance and features at the best prices – which is why they’re so popular in South Africa.

Huawei’s smartphones all use the Huawei AppGallery, an app store that makes it easy to download all of your favourite apps – including South Africa’s biggest banking apps and a wide selection of the top mobile games.

We detail how you can download these apps, below.

FNB Banking app

The Huawei AppGallery supports a range of South African banking apps – including the FNB Banking app, which has over 9 million installs.

Here’s how you can download this popular banking app:

Open the Huawei AppGallery app. Type “FNB Banking App” into the search bar and tap enter. Choose the official FNB Banking App and tap “Install.” Once the app has finished downloading, tap “Open” and enjoy using it.

If you want to download a different banking app, simply switch out “FNB” for the bank of your choice in step 2, and then follow the same process.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Huawei AppGallery supports a large range of popular mobile games – including the smash-hit battle royale title PUBG Mobile, which has over 3 million installs from the Huawei AppGallery.

To play this popular title on your Huawei smartphone, simply do the following:

Open the Huawei AppGallery app. Type “PUBG MOBILE” into the search bar and tap enter. Choose the official PUBG Mobile entry and tap “Install.” Once the app has finished downloading, tap “Open” and enjoy playing PUBG.

If there is a different game you would like to play, simply switch out “PUBG” for the title of your choice in step 2 and follow the rest of the steps.

Simply search for finding your financial banking apps and gaming apps in the Huawei AppGallery.

Now read: How to stream with Netflix and YouTube on your Huawei smartphone